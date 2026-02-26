Cole Perfetti scores in overtime in the Jets’ 3-2 victory over the Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cole Perfetti scored off a rebound at 1:37 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cole Perfetti scored off a rebound at 1:37 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Kyle Connor, returning to the Jets after helping the United States win the Olympics on Sunday, and Gabriel Vilardi also scored, Mark Scheifele had two assists.

Eric Comrie stopped 21 shots. Connor Hellebucyk, who backstopped the United States to the Olympic gold medal, is scheduled to join the team in Anaheim on Friday.

Drew O’Connor and Evander Kane scored for Vancouver, and Nikita Tolopilo made 25 saves.

Vancouver took a 2-1 lead just 38 seconds into the second period when Elias Pettersson won a draw in the Jets’ end and Kane blasted a one-timer past Comrie.

Vilardi tied the it with less than two minutes left in second. Parked in the crease, he banged home a pass from Scheifele.

