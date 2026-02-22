Clemson upsets No. 9 Duke, snaps 17-game win streak

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hannah Kohn hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3.1 seconds left for…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hannah Kohn hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3.1 seconds left for her only points of the game as Clemson upset No. 9 Duke 53-51 on Sunday to snap the Blue Devils’ 17-game win streak.

Demeara Hinds finished with 13 points and Taylor Johnson-Matthews and Mia Moore each added 11 for the Tigers (19-9, 10-6 ACC), who added a huge resume-building victory before the NCAA Tournament.

Toby Fournier had 18 points and seven rebounds for Duke (20-7, 15-1 ACC) which lost its first conference game of the season. Fournier, an ACC player of the year candidate, was held in check for most of the second half after scoring 14 before the break.

The Blue Devils appeared in control entering the fourth quarter, but Clemson stepped up its defense.

The Tigers took the lead at 44-43 with 3:24 left when Moore drove the lane and drew a foul for a 3-point play. Johnson-Matthews then drilled a 3 to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 4.

Duke would battle back though and Riley Nelson hit a corner 3 to give the Blue Devils the lead with 9.3 seconds left.

But Kohn, who had missed her previous four shots of the game, got free and hit the 3 as Clemson made four of its final five shots from the field.

NO. 1 UCONN 81, PROVIDENCE 38

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 13 points and four steals in her final regular-season game at Gampel Pavilion as UConn tied a program record by forcing 39 turnovers in a victory over Providence, extending the Huskies’ winning streak to 45 games.

KK Arnold finished with eight points, eight assists, and a season-high seven steals. Sarah Strong had 13 points in 13 minutes for the Huskies (29-0, 18-0 Big East), who have won 56 consecutive conference regular season games.

UConn had a season-high 26 steals, the seventh time this season that UConn had at least 20 steals.

Princess Moody led Providence (14-15, 7-11) with 11 points and Payton Dunbar had nine points.

UConn missed its first seven shots, but had 10 steals in the first quarter as the Huskies used an 18-0 run to take a 21-5 lead heading into the second quarter. UConn added a 10-0 run in the second quarter as the Huskies rolled to their 40th consecutive win over Providence, 33 of those victories have been by at least 25 points. The Huskies led 40-14 at halftime. The 14 points allowed in the first half matched the fewest surrendered by the Huskies this season.

NO. 2 UCLA 80, WISCONSIN 60

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and UCLA defeated Wisconsin for its 21st consecutive victory, clinching the program’s first outright Big Ten championship.

The Bruins (27-1, 17-0) are close to completing the first undefeated league season since 2014-15, when Maryland went 18-0. They finished 14-0 at home and have one road game remaining.

UCLA had already clinched the title by the time it took the court, thanks to No. 13 Iowa’s 62-44 victory over sixth-ranked Michigan earlier in the day. Both Michigan and Iowa are tied for second with three losses each.

Gabriela Jaquez had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins, who had five players in double figures.

Dorja Zaja scored 16 points and Lily Krahn added 13 for the Badgers (13-15, 5-12). They lost their eighth in a row and fell to 2-9 on the road.

NO. 3 SOUTH CAROLINA 85, NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI 48

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 21 points, Madina Okot had 17 and South Carolina clinched a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship with a victory over Mississippi.

The Gamecocks (27-2, 13-1 SEC) can earn their fifth straight crown outright by beating either Missouri or Kentucky in the season’s final week. The victory, their 21st straight over the Rebels (21-8, 8-6), guarantees South Carolina the top seed in next month’s SEC Tournament in Greenville.

The Gamecocks hadn’t lost to Ole Miss since February 2009 and, with ESPN GameDay at the arena and four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson on hand, made sure they handled the Rebels.

Ole Miss was hoping to bounce back after a disheartening home loss to LSU last time out where it held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, yet couldn’t stop the Tigers down the stretch in a 78-70 loss.

NO. 4 TEXAS 92, MISSISSIPPI STATE 42

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 23 points, Jordan Lee added 17 and Texas routed Mississippi State.

Texas (26-3, 11-3 Southeastern Conference) has won 41 straight home games, the longest such streak in the country.

Both Booker and Lee were accurate from the field. Booker hit 8 of 12, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Lee shot 6 of 10, including a season-best five 3-pointers in eight tries.

The Longhorns hit 11 of 22 3-pointers, setting a season high for the second straight game. They made 10 of 28 during a 93-62 win at Arkansas on Thursday.

Aaliyah Crump scored 12 points for Texas and Ashton Judd added 11. Breya Cunningham grabbed 12 rebounds and Rori Harmon had 11 assists.

Favour Nwaedozi scored nine points to lead Mississippi State (18-10, 5-9). The Bulldogs shot 38% and committed a season-high 28 turnovers.

NO. 5 VANDERBILT 81, NO. 16 KENTUCKY 79

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 35 points and Justine Pissott came up with a big defensive play late to help Vanderbilt edge Kentucky.

Trailing by one, Kentucky’s Clara Strack had the ball with 4 seconds left and made a move to the basket from the wing when Pissott deflected it out of Strack’s hand. Blakes gained possession and then was fouled with less than a second left. She hit the first of two free throws and then the Wildcats couldn’t get off a shot.

Aubrey Galvan, who finished with 20 points, hit the go-ahead jumper with 7.9 seconds left to lift Vanderbilt (25-3, 11-3 SEC). Pissott finished with eight points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. One of those 3’s tied the game with 2:21 left.

NO. 7 LSU 108, MISSOURI 55

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley had 22 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, and LSU routed reeling Missouri.

ZaKiyah Johnson had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Flau’jae Johnson added 16 points for LSU (24-4, 10-4 SEC), which led throughout the final three periods and by as many as 57 points. The 53-point win matched the school record for largest win in the SEC.

Mikaylah Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds for LSU, which outshot Missouri, 47% to 24% and outrebounded Mizzou 72-25. The rebounds were the most in school history.

LSU, which improved to 12-2 at home, took the lead for good when Williams’ free throws made it 11-9 in the latter half of the first quarter.

LSU’s lead ballooned to 10 just minutes later on one of Fulwiley’s six 3s, reached 20 on Flau’jae Johnson’s jumper with 5:20 left in the second period and was up to 32 when Kate Koval’s tip-in put LSU up 54-22 in the final seconds of the first half.

NO. 13 IOWA 62, NO. 6 MICHIGAN 44

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ava Heiden had 24 points and 10 rebounds to help Iowa beat Michigan.

Hannah Stuelke added 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Hawkeyes (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten), who held the Wolverines (22-5, 13-3) to their lowest point total of the season and moved into a second-place tie in the Big Ten with Michigan heading into the final week of the regular season.

Michigan came in ranked fifth nationally in scoring offense at 86.6 points per game, but shot just 30.5% from the field for the game and committed 24 turnovers.

Heiden, who ranks fourth in the nation in field-goal percentage at 64.4%, was 11 of 17 from the field. Iowa led for the final 28 minutes, making shots to answer any run by the Wolverines.

Michigan got within 39-35 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Syla Swords, but Iowa’s Kylie Feuerbach banked in a 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded.

Then, in the fourth quarter, after the Wolverines got to within 46-40 with 6½ minutes to play, Iowa went on a 12-2 run, with Heiden scoring eight points.

VIRGINIA 74, NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 72

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Romi Levy made a clutch 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining and grabbed Louisville’s missed 3 at the buzzer as Virginia held off the Cardinals.

Imari Berry made 1 of 2 free throws with 31.4 seconds left to put Louisville up 72-71. Virginia (19-8, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) ran time off before Levy spotted up for a 3 on the right side for her second basket in the final 2:08 to give the Cavaliers their fourth win in five games. Levy finished with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

Reyna Scott missed a layup with 4 seconds left but Louisville (24-5, 14-2) retained possession. Berry had a good look from the right corner as time expired but was short, halting Louisville’s winning streak at three and dropping the Cardinals further behind first-place No. 9 Duke in the ACC.

NO. 10 OHIO STATE 88, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 83

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, and Ohio State used a 15-0 run to rally for a victory over Southern California.

It was Cambridge’s fifth 30-point game this season. The sophomore was 12 of 21 from the field and 8 of 9 from the line as the Buckeyes (23-5, 11-4) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Cambridge also had three steals and forced USC to commit a season-high 25 turnovers as the Trojans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) had their six-game winning streak come to a close.

USC’s Jazzy Davidson scored a season-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers, before fouling out with 1.1 second left. The freshman also had six rebounds and four assists.

NO. 11 OKLAHOMA 100, NO. 21 TENNESSEE 93

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers, who averages a double-double, had 18 points and 18 rebounds in Oklahoma’s foul-filled win over Tennessee.

Sahara Williams had 22 points and Aaliyah Chavez scored 19 points for the Sooners (21-6, 9-5 SEC). Payton Verhulst scored 17 points and Zya Vann added 15 as Oklahoma’s starters all scored in double figures and totaled 93 points.

There were 53 fouls and 79 free-throw attempts. Oklahoma made 36 of 46 free throws and Tennessee made 23 of 33. Oklahoma made more free throws than baskets (30).

Tennessee’s Jaida Civil opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer that cut Oklahoma’s lead to 71-67. A few minutes later the Lady Vols were within three points before Oklahoma tacked on four free throws at the beginning of an 8-2 run.

A layup by Williams gave Oklahoma an 86-77 lead with 4:14 remaining. The Sooners attempted only two more shots the rest of the game and they scored their last 14 points on free throws.

NO. 12 TCU 80, IOWA STATE 73

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 15 of her 26 points in the final 5:21 and finished with her fifth triple-double this season, rallying TCU to a victory over Iowa State and extending the Horned Frogs’ winning streak at home to 41.

TCU trailed 66-53 with 7:35 remaining before Miles took over to ensure the Horned Frogs (25-4, 13-3) tied Texas for the longest current home streak, while staying atop the Big 12 Conference with their fourth straight win.

Miles, who played at Notre Dame from 2020-2025, scored six straight points to ignite a 16-4 run capped by Taylor Bigby’s 3-pointer and TCU trailed 70-69 with 2:54 left.

Miles extended the run with a go-ahead jumper, two free throws and another jumper over the next two minutes for a five-point lead. She made 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 48 seconds as TCU outscored Iowa State 31-15 in the final quarter.

NO. 14 MARYLAND 99, PURDUE 66

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa scored 26 points, leading six in double figures, and Maryland won its fifth straight game, defeating Purdue.

Addi Mack scored 14 points and Saylor Poffenbarger and Mir McLean added 11 each for Maryland (22-6, 10-6 Big Ten). Off the bench, Kyndal Walker scored a career-high 18 points and fellow freshman Rainey Welson added 11.

Kiki Smith scored 19 points and Nya Smith had 18 for Purdue (12-15, 4-12).

Okananwa scored 10 points in the first quarter and the Terrapins led 22-17 after one. Saylor Poffenbarger took over in the second quarter, scoring all of her 11 points, and the Terrapins led 51-32 at halftime.

A 15-5 run over the last five minutes of the third quarter gave Maryland a 77-48 lead heading to the fourth. The largest lead was 97-60 with about two minutes to go. Maryland freshman Marya Boiko, a backup forward from Belarus, blocked five shots, four in the fourth quarter.

NO. 18 MICHIGAN STATE 75, NO. 23 MINNESOTA 61

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jalyn Brown had 20 points, Kennedy Blair scored 18 and Michigan State put an end to Minnesota’s nine-game winning streak with a victory.

Brown made 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and both of her free throws for the Spartans (22-6, 11-6 Big Ten Conference). Blair made 6 of 9 shots and went 6 for 6 at the foul line, adding eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Freshman reserve Amy Terrian sank three 3-pointers and scored 11 for Michigan State. Grace VanSlooten had 10 points and six rebounds.

Tori McKinney made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 for the Golden Gophers (21-7, 12-5). Amaya Battle totaled 11 points and seven rebounds. Sophie Hart pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA 78, PITTSBURGH 50

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Nyla Brooks scored 18 points, Laila Hull added 17 off the bench, and North Carolina routed Pittsburgh.

North Carolina (23-6, 12-4 ACC) has reached 12 conference wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2004-05 and 2005-06.

The Tar Heels missed their first six shots and trailed 11-4 midway through the first quarter. An 8-2 run helped North Carolina close the gap and Pitt took a 14-12 lead into the second quarter.

Hull hit three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second quarter, the third of which started a 10-0 run that left the Tar Heels ahead 39-21. Her fourth 3 of the quarter gave North Carolina a 42-27 halftime lead after a 30-point second quarter.

North Carolina buried five 3s in the third quarter and took a 63-39 lead into the final period. The lead peaked at 31 points with two minutes left in the game.

NO. 25 ALABAMA 76, FLORIDA 71

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Timmons scored a career-high 34 points, Ta’Mia Scott added 21, and Alabama rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Florida to snap a three-game losing streak.

Alabama (21-7, 7-7) led by six points at halftime and the lead was 54-46 after Timmons hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter. Liv McGill then scored seven points in Florida’s 12-0 run that gave the Gators a 58-54 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Florida’s lead reached 60-54 before Scott scored five points and Timmons had seven, eventually drawing Alabama even at 66 with seven minutes remaining.

Florida’s last lead was 68-66 with five minutes left before Timmons had a 3-pointer and a three-point play to finish an 8-0 run for a 74-68 lead with 1:24 remaining. She added two free throws in the final minute, giving her Alabama’s last eight points.

Alabama opened the game with three 3-pointers and led 9-2 after about two minutes of play. Scott hit her third 3 of the quarter in the final minute and the Crimson Tide led 17-14.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.