Chicago takes on Boston, aims to stop 5-game skid

Chicago Bulls (24-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (34-19, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to end its five-game skid with a win over Boston.

The Celtics are 23-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 32.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 6.8.

The Bulls are 16-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.4.

The Celtics score 115.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 120.6 the Bulls allow. The Bulls score 8.6 more points per game (117.0) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (108.4).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 114-111 in the last matchup on Jan. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

Giddey is averaging 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 107.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 112.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Sam Hauser: day to day (back).

Bulls: Jalen Smith: day to day (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Tre Jones: day to day (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (toe), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.