Chelsea set to relinquish Women’s Super League title after heavy loss to Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea’s six-year hold on the Women’s Super League title in English soccer is slipping. A 5-1…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea’s six-year hold on the Women’s Super League title in English soccer is slipping.

A 5-1 loss at first-place Manchester City on Sunday left Chelsea in third place and 12 points off the leaders with eight rounds remaining.

Chelsea has won every women’s top-flight title since the 2019-20 season.

City, for whom Brazil forward Kerolin scored a hat trick, extended its lead to 11 points over Manchester United in its bid for a first league title since 2016.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.