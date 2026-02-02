Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, Super Bowl Picks (Feb. 2)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create an account with the Chalkboard promo code to activate a 100% deposit match. Gain up to a $100 bonus for entries and begin with a free pick. Take Tyrese Maxey to record over 0.5 points + rebounds + assists on Monday night.

The 76ers will be taking on the Clippers on Monday night. Other NBA matchups include the Pelicans vs. Hornets, Rockets vs. pacers and Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies.

NBA Player Totals for the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

There are several promo picks for the NBA. Certain totals are decreased, giving customers a better chance of hitting the over. For example, you can take Alperen Sengun to record over 12.5 points and Rudy Gobert to have over 7.5 rebounds. Keep in mind that these picks can only be used once. Combine these with other selections to increase your winnings.

The lobby displays the most popular NBA markets each day. These are some of the options you’ll find on Monday:

Ivica Zubac: 10.5 rebounds

Joel Embiid: 28.5 points

Pascal Siakam: 23.5 points

Saddiq Bey: 25.5 points + rebounds + assists

LaMelo Ball: 8.5 assists

Andrew Nembhard: 10.5 assists + rebounds

Kawhi Leonard: 24.5 points

There is a scores tab on the app that easily allows customers to track games and stats. In addition to the NBA, you’ll find options for college basketball, the NHL and NFL.

Grab a bonus for daily fantasy by taking these steps to create an account. Join the community of over 500,000 players to make picks on the NBA, NHL, NFL and more.

Use Promo Picks for the Super Bowl

The Patriots will be taking on the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm ET on Sunday. If you want to start with an entry on this game, you can use the free pick for Kenneth Walker III. Take him to have over 0.5 rushing + receiving yards in your first contest.

There are also several promo picks. You’re able to take Rhamondre Stevenson to have over 19.5 rush yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to record over 39.5 receiving yards. Find additional markets for Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry and TreVeyon Henderson.

