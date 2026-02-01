Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Picks (February 1)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Collect a daily fantasy bonus with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Sign up here to activate a deposit match and start with a free pick.









New customers who use the Chalkboard promo code will receive a 100% deposit match. Make a $100 deposit to receive the max $100 bonus. And be sure to include the free pick for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in your first entry. You can take him to record over 0.5 points for the Thunder.

The Thunder will be taking on the Nuggets on Sunday night. Before that, we have the Bucks vs. Celtics, Magic vs. Spurs, Nets vs. Pistons, Bulls vs. Heat, Jazz vs. Raptors, Kings vs. Wizards, Lakers vs. Knicks, Clippers vs. Suns and Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers. Make picks on a variety of stats to create an entry. There are markets for points, assists, three pointers and much more.

Register here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to activate a $100 deposit match and free pick.

NBA Markets for the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick In-App Bonuses Daily Promo Picks Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 1, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The lobby displays the trending NBA markets. These are just a few totals for Sunday:

Luka Doncic: 32.5 points

Nikola Jokic: 25.5 points

Jaylen Brown: 7.5 rebounds

Cade Cunningham: 23.5 points

Michael Porter Jr.: 9.5 assists + rebounds

Bobby Portis: 17.5 points

There are also new promo picks every day. Select markets are decreased, giving you a better chance at a win while keeping the multiplier the same. For example, you can take Jalen Brunson to record over 15.5 points. He is averaging over 27 points per game for the Knicks, so it should be an easy winner.

These discounts can be found for other sports, including college basketball. You’re able to take Keaton Wagler to score over 14.5 points for No. 9 Illinois as they take on No. 5 Nebraska.

Chalkboard Promo Code Activates $100 Bonus

Complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for daily fantasy this week. Make picks on NBA, college basketball and NHL action as we head toward the Super Bowl.

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name and date of birth. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit up to $100.

The exact amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus.

Promo Picks for the Seahawks-Patriots

There are already a few promo picks for the Super Bowl. The Seahawks will be taking on the Patriots on Sunday, February 8th. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm ET in Santa Clara, California.

The total for Rhamondre Stevenson has been reduced to 19.5 rushing yards. Plus, you can take Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have over 39.5 receiving yards. Keep in mind that you can only use these promo picks once. Add other legs for Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, Kenneth Walker III and Stefon Diggs.

Sign up through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 fantasy bonus.