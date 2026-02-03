Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, NFL Picks (Feb. 3)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Grab a daily fantasy bonus on February 3, 2026 with Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Sign up here to start making picks on the NBA and get ready for the Super Bowl.









The Chalkboard promo code unlocks a 100% deposit match. Score up to a $100 bonus for entries. And be sure to add the free pick for Jalen Brunson in your first contest. You can take him to record over 0.5 points for the Knicks as they take on the Wizards.

Add more selections from the other NBA games on Tuesday. Find markets for the Nuggets vs. Pistons, Jazz vs. Pacers, Lakers vs. Nets, Hawks vs. Heat, Celtics vs. Mavericks, Bulls vs. Bucks, Magic vs. Thunder, 76ers vs. Warriors and Suns vs. Trail Blazers.

Register here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and collect a $100 daily fantasy bonus.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Activates $100 Bonus for NBA Entries

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick In-App Bonuses Daily Promo Picks for NBA, College Basketball, NHL and NFL Players Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 3, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The lobby shows new trending NBA markets each day. These are some of the options you’ll find on Tuesday:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 31.5 points

Josh Hart: 27.5 points + rebounds + assists

Cooper Flagg: 20.5 points

Nikola Jokic: 24.5 points

Luka Doncic: 9.5 assists

Karl-Anthony Towns: 12.5 rebounds

Cade Cunningham: 25.5 points

Jalen Duran: 17.5 points

Take advantage of promo picks to have a better chance at a win. Certain totals are decreased, but the multipliers remain the same. For example, you can take Jaylen Brown to record over 17.5 points for the Celtics. He is averaging over 29 points a game. Go to the scores tab to follow along with stats during the action. It has updates for other sports, like college basketball and the NHL.

Signing Up with the Chalkboard Promo Code

This daily fantasy app is available in over 30 US states. Take these steps to create an account with the best welcome offer:

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full legal name and other account info to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit with a 100% match.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100.

Use Bonuses for the Super Bowl

You can use some of your bonus for picks on the Super Bowl. The Seahawks will be taking on the Patriots on Sunday for the Lombardi Trophy. Find a variety of markets for passing yards, rushing yards, receptions, kicking points and touchdowns.

There are two promo picks. Take Rhamondre Stevenson to have over 19.5 rush yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have more than 39.5 receiving yards. Take these selections and add other legs for Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson, Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry, AJ Barner and Kenneth Walker III.

Register through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Grab a $100 bonus for daily fantasy and begin with a free pick.