Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus + NBA Free Pick (Feb. 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have found a great way to boost your daily fantasy bankroll using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Register here to claim a deposit match and begin with a free pick for NBA action on Friday night.

This offer is exclusive to new users and includes a 100% deposit match up to $100 plus a free pick. To get the full value here, you will want to deposit the full $100, which instantly gives you $200 to play with. Start using this for NBA games on Friday.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

As the NBA regular season heats up, having a padded bankroll makes tracking the games much more exciting. Whether you are watching the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets live or following along on the broadcast, this welcome offer adds some serious value to your viewing experience.

Here is the breakdown of what new users can expect:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick In-App Bonuses Promo picks Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

Offer Overview

If you are a new Chalkboard customer, this is one of those offers you don’t want to miss. By signing up, you unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100, effectively doubling your starting funds.

On top of the cash, they are throwing in a special “free pick.” This allows you to select a player to go over 0.5 points + assists + rebounds. On Friday, the free pick is for LeBron James. It basically a guaranteed win to boost your parlay entry.

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

With your deposit match secured, it’s time to look at the board. I am looking at both the Cavs matchup, as well as the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

Here are the players with the highest projected point totals tonight:

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Luka Doncic (LAL) 30.5 8.5 7.5 Anthony Edwards (MIN) 28.5 3.5 5.5 Donovan Mitchell (CLE) 26.5 5.5 4.5 Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 26.5 4.5 6.5 Brandon Miller (CHA) 23.5 4.5 4.5

Prop Market Analysis

Chalkboard as set his line at 28.5 points for Anthony Edwards. However, he is averaging 29.3 points per game this season on nearly 50% shooting.

On the flip side, we have Luka Doncic with the highest expectation of the night at 30.5 points. While Doncic is always capable of exploding, proceed with caution there with such as lofty number. Meanwhile, in Charlotte, Donovan Mitchell has a total set at 26.5, but leads the Cavs averaging 28.8 PPG.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code

Getting started is straightforward, so you can be ready to play well before the games on Friday night. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and fund your account:

Register: Click here to start the registration. You will just need to provide standard personal info to verify your identity. Enter the Code: This is the important part—enter the specific Chalkboard promo code WTOP during sign-up to unlock the offer. Make a Deposit: Link your payment method. To trigger the 100% match, complete your first deposit. Claim Your Bonus: You are not required to deposit the full $100, but I highly recommend it. You get a 100% match on whatever you put in initially, so depositing $100 ensures you get the maximum $100 in bonus funds.

Once that is done, your account is funded, your bonus is live, and you are ready to make picks.