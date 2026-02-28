Cease records 3 strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings in much-anticipated spring training debut with Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Cease gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings and recorded three strikeouts in his…

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Cease gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings and recorded three strikeouts in his spring training debut with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in a 7-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was a much-anticipated debut for Cease, who came to Toronto on a $210 million, seven-year contract.

Cease struck out Phillies stars Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the first inning. He was relieved by Jesse Hahn after giving up a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz with two outs in the second.

The 30-year-old Cease signed with the Blue Jays following two seasons with San Diego. The right-hander was 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA in 2025 and 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA in 2024. Cease has a 3.88 ERA and is 65-58 in seven seasons, including five with the Chicago White Sox.

Josh Rivera hit a two-run homer in a four-run sixth inning to give Toronto its first lead in the game.

RJ Schreck, who scored on the Rivera homer, stole home in the seventh, completing the scoring. Schreck also made a tumbling catch on the warning track in right field to end the game.

Andrés Giménez and Alejandro Kirk also drove in runs for Toronto.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.