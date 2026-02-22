CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Augustana
|14
|8
|4
|0
|50
|72
|49
|20
|10
|4
|Michigan Tech
|16
|5
|3
|0
|48
|81
|54
|21
|10
|3
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|15
|6
|3
|0
|48
|86
|62
|18
|10
|4
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|13
|7
|4
|0
|46
|66
|51
|17
|9
|6
|Bowling Green
|13
|7
|4
|0
|44
|75
|56
|16
|9
|7
|Bemidji St.
|10
|11
|3
|0
|32
|64
|65
|12
|17
|4
|Lake Superior St.
|8
|15
|1
|0
|29
|53
|76
|11
|19
|2
|Ferris St.
|5
|18
|1
|0
|18
|63
|96
|6
|25
|1
|N. Michigan
|3
|20
|1
|0
|12
|42
|93
|3
|28
|1
Saturday’s Games
Lake Superior St. 5, N. Michigan 2
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1, Bowling Green 1, 2OT
Augustana Vikings 4, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0
Thursday’s Games
Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
