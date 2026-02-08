CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Thomas (Minn.) 15 5 2…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Thomas (Minn.) 15 5 2 0 47 83 55 18 9 3 Michigan Tech 15 5 2 0 45 74 48 20 10 2 Augustana 12 7 3 0 42 61 43 18 9 3 Bowling Green 12 5 3 0 40 67 46 15 7 6 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 11 6 3 0 37 59 45 15 8 5 Bemidji St. 9 10 3 0 30 63 64 11 16 4 Lake Superior St. 6 14 0 0 20 35 62 9 18 1 Ferris St. 4 18 0 0 13 53 92 5 25 0 N. Michigan 3 17 0 0 11 31 71 3 25 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech 4, Augustana Vikings 3

Bowling Green 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 1

Bemidji St. 4, Ferris St. 3, OT

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 20

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.