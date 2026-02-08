CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|15
|5
|2
|0
|47
|83
|55
|18
|9
|3
|Michigan Tech
|15
|5
|2
|0
|45
|74
|48
|20
|10
|2
|Augustana
|12
|7
|3
|0
|42
|61
|43
|18
|9
|3
|Bowling Green
|12
|5
|3
|0
|40
|67
|46
|15
|7
|6
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|11
|6
|3
|0
|37
|59
|45
|15
|8
|5
|Bemidji St.
|9
|10
|3
|0
|30
|63
|64
|11
|16
|4
|Lake Superior St.
|6
|14
|0
|0
|20
|35
|62
|9
|18
|1
|Ferris St.
|4
|18
|0
|0
|13
|53
|92
|5
|25
|0
|N. Michigan
|3
|17
|0
|0
|11
|31
|71
|3
|25
|0
Saturday’s Games
Michigan Tech 4, Augustana Vikings 3
Bowling Green 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 1
Bemidji St. 4, Ferris St. 3, OT
Friday’s Games
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 14
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 20
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 21
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 26
Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 27
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
