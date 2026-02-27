Canucks take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Kraken

Vancouver Canucks (18-33-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-22-9, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Vancouver Canucks (18-33-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-22-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks, on a four-game losing streak, play the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle is 27-22-9 overall and 12-6-1 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have gone 26-6-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Vancouver has an 18-33-7 record overall and a 5-7-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks have a 6-10-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Kraken won the previous meeting 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 13 goals and 23 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Filip Hronek has five goals and 26 assists for the Canucks. Drew O’Connor has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

