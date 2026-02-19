Canadian freeskier Cassie Sharpe crashes and is stretchered off halfpipe during qualifying

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — Two-time Olympic medalist Cassie Sharpe was stretchered off the halfpipe after the Canadian freeskier crashed during…

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — Two-time Olympic medalist Cassie Sharpe was stretchered off the halfpipe after the Canadian freeskier crashed during qualifying at the Milan Cortina Games on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old Sharpe slammed hard on her left side after landing a jump off-balance and slid face-down to the bottom of the halfpipe.

After being attended to by medical staff for several minutes, Sharpe waved while being pulled away on the stretcher.

The Canadian team said she was being taken to a medical center for evaluation.

She fell on the latter of her two qualifying runs. Her first-run score was the third best of qualifying, giving her one of the 12 spots in Saturday’s final.

Sharpe won the gold medal in halfpipe at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and took silver four years later in Beijing.

