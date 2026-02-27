Cam Spencer sparks a short-handed Grizzlies rout of the Mavericks, 124-105

DALLAS (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 25 points off the bench and Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 16 points and 10 rebounds…

DALLAS (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 25 points off the bench and Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 124-105 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Scotty Pippen Jr. added 15 points and Jaylen Wells and GG Jackson each had 12 to help Memphis snap a three-game skid.

The Grizzlies, who had lost seven of their previous eight, led the entire game and won despite being short-handed with star guard Ja Morant out for a 16th consecutive game with an injured left elbow, and Zach Edey (ankle) and Cedric Coward (knee) also sidelined.

Taj Gibson, signed by Memphis on Thursday to help deal with the absences, wasn’t active.

Brandon Williams scored 16 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Mavericks, who have lost seven straight at home. Daniel Gafford added 14 points, Dwight Powell had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Max Christie also scored 13 points.

Rookie Cooper Flagg missed his sixth straight game with a sprained foot.

The Mavericks were within eight points at 44-36 with 5:23 left in the second quarter on Miles Kelly’s 3-pointer. But that was as close as Dallas would get the rest of the way.

The Grizzlies used a 20-8 run to lead by 20 at halftime at 64-44, and extended their advantage to a game-high 34 points twice in the third quarter.

Up next

Grizzlies: Play at Indiana on Sunday night.

Mavericks: Host Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

