Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for Pistons-Nuggets, NBA Games

New players can go all in on the NBA or college basketball with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM. This is an opportunity for players to secure a 100% bet match bonus. Click here to start signing up.
Create a new account and start with a cash wager on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport. This promo will trigger a 100% match for up to $250 in bonuses.
Caesars Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players this week. Start locking in bonuses on the NBA, college basketball or NHL and win bonuses. This is the perfect way to build a bankroll before the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Click here to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM and secure a $250 bet match.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: How to Get $250 Bet Match
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOP250BM
|New User Offer
|100% First Bet Match Up to $250
|Odds Boosts Available
|College Basketball, NBA, NHL, Phoenix Open, NFL, Daytona 500, LIV Golf Riyadh, Qatar Masters, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States – Min Odds of -500
|Bonus Last Verified On
|February 3, 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This is a straightforward offer for first-time players on Caesars Sportsbook. This promo will trigger a 100% bet match. For example, someone who starts with a $100 wager will receive a $100 bet match bonus. The maximum bet match is $250.
There is no shortage of options for players on Caesars Sportsbook this week. There are a ton of NBA and college basketball games to choose from.
Getting Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM
Setting up a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. New users can sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:
- Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Choose the state you are located in.
- Apply promo code WTOP250BM and fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.
- Place a cash wager on the NBA, college basketball, NHL or any other sport.
- Players will receive a 100% bet match for up to $250 in total bonuses.
NBA Odds Boosts
Caesars Sportsbook will have odds boosts on a variety of markets this week, including the Super Bowl. In the meantime, we recommend checking out some of the most popular boosts for Tuesday’s NBA games:
- Cade Cunningham and Jamal Murray each to record over 24.5 points (+340)
- Nuggets, Lakers, Heat and Celtics all to win (+625)
- Jalen Brunson to record over 24.5 points and OG Anunoby to record over 2.5 made three-pointers (+320)
- LeBron James and Austin Reaves each to record over 19.5 points (+360)
- Paulo Banchero and Chet Holmgren each to record over 9.5 rebounds (+325)
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.