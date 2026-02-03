Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for Pistons-Nuggets, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can go all in on the NBA or college basketball with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM. This is an opportunity for players to secure a 100% bet match bonus. Click here to start signing up.







Create a new account and start with a cash wager on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport. This promo will trigger a 100% match for up to $250 in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players this week. Start locking in bonuses on the NBA, college basketball or NHL and win bonuses. This is the perfect way to build a bankroll before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Click here to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM and secure a $250 bet match.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: How to Get $250 Bet Match

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New User Offer 100% First Bet Match Up to $250 Odds Boosts Available College Basketball, NBA, NHL, Phoenix Open, NFL, Daytona 500, LIV Golf Riyadh, Qatar Masters, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States – Min Odds of -500 Bonus Last Verified On February 3, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward offer for first-time players on Caesars Sportsbook. This promo will trigger a 100% bet match. For example, someone who starts with a $100 wager will receive a $100 bet match bonus. The maximum bet match is $250.

There is no shortage of options for players on Caesars Sportsbook this week. There are a ton of NBA and college basketball games to choose from.

Getting Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

Setting up a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. New users can sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Choose the state you are located in.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Choose the state you are located in. Apply promo code WTOP250BM and fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a cash wager on the NBA, college basketball, NHL or any other sport.

Players will receive a 100% bet match for up to $250 in total bonuses.

NBA Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook will have odds boosts on a variety of markets this week, including the Super Bowl. In the meantime, we recommend checking out some of the most popular boosts for Tuesday’s NBA games:

Cade Cunningham and Jamal Murray each to record over 24.5 points (+340)

Nuggets, Lakers, Heat and Celtics all to win (+625)

Jalen Brunson to record over 24.5 points and OG Anunoby to record over 2.5 made three-pointers (+320)

LeBron James and Austin Reaves each to record over 19.5 points (+360)

Paulo Banchero and Chet Holmgren each to record over 9.5 rebounds (+325)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.