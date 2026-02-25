Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for Celtics-Nuggets, Any NBA Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

With the Denver Nuggets hosting the Boston Celtics, prospective bettors can take advantage of the following offer. This Nuggets-Celtics game is one of many great NBA and college basketball matchups to choose from on Wednesday. Caesars Sportsbook will have competitive odds and tons of different ways to get in on the action.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM Delivers $250 Bet Match

Take a look at the details of this exclusive offer on Caesars Sportsbook:

For new Caesars customers preparing for the**** NBA’s Wednesday night matchups, this promotion delivers a straightforward value proposition. By using the promo code, users secure a 100% match on their initial wager up to $250. Uniquely, this offer applies whether the bet wins or loses, providing a safety net for those wagering on this matchup or other games on the NBA schedule.

It is important to note the specific structure of this bonus. The potential $250 match is issued as one single bonus bet that cannot be split into smaller wagers. To qualify, the first cash wager must be placed within 30 days of signing up on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The bonus bet is credited to the account shortly after the wager is placed and must be utilized within 30 days, offering a month-long window to engage with future betting markets.

Wednesday Night NBA Doubleheader on ESPN

Below are the current odds for the NBA matchups on ESPN on Wednesday night (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Game Moneyline Spread Total Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets BOS +140 / DEN -165 DEN -3.5 (-110) O/U 229.5 Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons OKC +250 / DET -319 DET -7.5 (-105) O/U 220.5

While the Celtics are navigating roster adjustments with Jaylen Brown out and Jayson Tatum sidelined long-term, and the Nuggets are managing Jamal Murray’s status, the underlying metrics suggest Boston may have more value than the current +140 moneyline implies. Meanwhile, the Pistons enter their matchup nearly fully healthy, facing a Thunder squad missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. A cash wager on either of these NBA games will trigger this 100% bet match.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: How to Sign Up

With the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics set to tip off on Wednesday, establishing a new sportsbook account is a simple process. Eligible users can follow the steps below to claim the welcome offer.

Register: Click on any of the links on this page and create an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Caesars promo code WTOP250BM. Make a Deposit: Deposit the desired bet match amount (up to $250) using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Place Your Bet: Place your first real money bet of up to $250. This can be on the Celtics vs. Nuggets matchup or any other available market.

To activate this offer, the initial wager determines the value of the bonus. It is important to note that users do not have to deposit or wager the full $250 maximum. The promotion is structured to provide a bonus bet equal to 100% of the first wager. For example, a $50 initial bet results in a $50 bonus bet, while a $250 wager maximizes the offer with a $250 bonus bet. This flexibility allows new customers to tailor their entry point based on their own comfort level while enjoying the game.