Bulls guard Anfernee Simons sidelined and needs imaging on injured left wrist

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons will have additional imaging on his injured left wrist on Monday and see a hand specialist, coach Billy Donovan said before Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks.

Simons, acquired by Chicago in a deal that sent center Nikola Vucevic to Boston at the trade deadline earlier this month, was hurt in Chicago’s 126-110 loss to Detroit on Saturday and didn’t play in the second half.

The injury was listed as a left wrist sprain, but Donovan said the team wasn’t certain of the exact diagnosis or how long Simons might be out.

“They (the Bulls medical staff) certainly want to see a hand doctor and we’ll do some pictures tomorrow, so I’ll have a better idea” Donovan said. “He’s out right now.

“He’s still pretty sore from it, but the extent of it, I’m not sure yet.”

In six games and five starts with the Bulls, Simons has averaged 15.2 points and 28.4 minutes.

In 49 contests with the Celtics this season, the 26-year-old Simons averaged 14.2 points in 24.5 minutes. He was Portland’s first-round draft pick in 2018 and played the first seven of his eight NBA seasons with the Trail Blazers before being traded to Boston for Jrue Holiday in July.

The Bulls entered Sunday on a season-worst eight-game losing streak.

