Bulls face the Knicks on 8-game skid

New York Knicks (36-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -10.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to end its eight-game skid when the Bulls take on New York.

The Bulls are 16-24 in conference matchups. Chicago is sixth in the league with 52.0 points in the paint led by Josh Giddey averaging 8.6.

The Knicks have gone 24-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.7 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The Bulls’ 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Bulls give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 128-116 on Nov. 3. Jalen Brunson scored 31 points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 15.2 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 24.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 110.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

Knicks: Miles McBride: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

