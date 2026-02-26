Brentford head coach Keith Andrews agrees new deal to stay at Premier League club to 2032

LONDON (AP) — Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has signed a new contract to keep him at the Premier League…

LONDON (AP) — Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has signed a new contract to keep him at the Premier League club until 2032.

The 45-year-old Andrews took on his first head coach role when he signed a three-year deal in June last year to replace Thomas Frank, who departed for Tottenham, and the Irishman has guided Brentford to seventh place in the Premier League.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles told the club’s official website on Thursday: “Keith has done an outstanding job, the team are playing well and the things we thought we could be better at this season have all improved.

“He is a really good fit for the club and the way we like to work, as he is able to bring the best out of both players and staff alike.”

The Bees have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup — they play West Ham away — and also reached the League Cup quarterfinals before losing to Manchester City.

Brentford travels to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

