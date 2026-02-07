Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100: Claim $100 Risk-Free Entry for Super Bowl LX

The Boom Sports promo code WTOP100 allows new customers to use a risk-free entry for the Super Bowl. Register here to make your picks on the Seahawks vs. Patriots.
You can choose to create an entry with just two or three picks to have a solid chance at a win. On the other hand, you could try to combine five or six picks for a larger payout. There are markets for major stats, like passing yards, receptions and touchdowns. In addition to this risk-free entry, you’ll be able to use Super Boost Saturdays and Super Wheel Sundays for Super Bowl picks.
Make a Super Bowl Entry with the Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100
|Boom Sports Promo Code
|WTOP100
|Welcome Offer
|$100 Risk-Free Entry
|In-App Promos
|Wheel Spins, Profit Boosts, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
There are totals set for NFL players on Sunday. Select “Over” or “Under” several markets to create an entry. The number of legs and the multipliers will reflect the payout.
The Seahawks made it out of the NFC, led by the dominance of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And the Patriots won the AFC in their first season with Mike Vrabel as the head coach. All attention will be on the health of Drake Maye has he recovers from a shoulder injury and illness.
These are just some of the markets you can choose from for the Super Bowl:
- Drake Maye: 220.5 passing yards
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 93.5 receiving yards
- Sam Darnold: 228.5 passing yards
- Stefon Diggs: 43.5 receiving yards
- Kenneth Walker III: 73.5 rushing yards
- Rhamondre Stevenson: 0.5 rush + rec TDs
- Hunter Henry: 3.5 receptions
- TreVeyon Henderson: 7.5 longest rush
- Kayshon Boutte: 30.5 receiving yards
- Cooper Kupp: 4.5 targets
- AJ Barner: 24.5 receiving yards
- Jason Myers: 9.5 fantasy points
Use this opportunity to make picks on the top players in the Super Bowl. New customers in eligible states can take these steps to start with a risk-free entry:
- Fill in your email address, birthdate, etc.
- Make a deposit with an accepted banking method.
- Enter a contest up to $100.
A losing entry will result in a bonus, so you’ll be able to enter another contest of the same amount.
Other Fantasy Games and Bonuses for the Seahawks-Patriots
There are multiple ways to make picks on Boom Sports, such as Pick & Spin. Make just two selections and spin the wheel to determine the multiplier. It can end up being 500X.
Boom Bingo is the newest game on the app. Choose markets to create a Bingo board and collect winnings based on what hits. Fill in a row to win 2X or complete a cover-all for 500X. Check the promotions tab to find more bonuses, like risk-free entries and profit boosts.
Sign up through the links above to use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP100. Create a risk-free entry up to $100 on the Super Bowl.