Kalinskaya beats Potapova in a super tiebreak to reach her first French Open quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) — Anna Kalinskaya of Russia made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time…

PARIS (AP) — Anna Kalinskaya of Russia made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time by defeating Anastasia Potapova of Austria 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Monday.

Their contest on Court Suzanne-Lenglen stretched to almost three hours after Potapova failed to serve out the match twice in the decider and Kalinskaya overturned a 4-0 deficit in the super tiebreak.

It will be 22nd-ranked Kalinskaya’s second quarterfinal at a major after she advanced that deep at the 2024 Australian Open.

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