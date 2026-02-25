Live Radio
Home » Sports » Blues second-leading scorer Robert…

Blues second-leading scorer Robert Thomas takes temporary leave of absence for a personal matter

The Associated Press

February 25, 2026, 12:15 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas, who is second on the team with 33 points, will take a temporary leave of absence because of a personal matter.

Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced the leave of absence on Wednesday.

Thomas is expected to return to the team on Friday.

In 42 games, Thomas has 11 goals and 22 assists. He was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 16 with a lower body injury and has not returned. He made his last appearance in a game on Jan. 10 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up