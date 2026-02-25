Blues second-leading scorer Robert Thomas takes temporary leave of absence for a personal matter

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas, who is second on the team with 33 points, will…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas, who is second on the team with 33 points, will take a temporary leave of absence because of a personal matter.

Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced the leave of absence on Wednesday.

Thomas is expected to return to the team on Friday.

In 42 games, Thomas has 11 goals and 22 assists. He was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 16 with a lower body injury and has not returned. He made his last appearance in a game on Jan. 10 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

