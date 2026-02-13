Bhatia and Hisatsune share Pebble Beach lead. Travis Kelce and amateurs head home

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Far removed from the false hopes Taylor Swift would make an appearance at Pebble Beach,…

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Far removed from the false hopes Taylor Swift would make an appearance at Pebble Beach, Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune went about their business quietly at Spyglass Hill and wound up with a share of the lead Friday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am.

Bhatia was bogey-free over two days at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, both dry days with a mild breeze and soft greens that allowed for good scoring on both courses. He had six birdies and chipped in from 50 feet for eagle on the 14th hole on his way to a 64.

Hisatsune, who opened with a 62 at Pebble Beach, stumbled in the middle of his round with consecutive bogeys, which he offset with enough birdies (and one eagle) before and after for a 67.

They were at 15-under 129, the lowest 36-hole since the tournament moved to a two-course rotation in 2024 as a signature event.

Rickie Fowler (64) and Sam Burns (67), both at Spyglass Hill, were one shot behind. Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and defending champion Rory McIlroy were lurking. Scottie Scheffler finally got it going by playing his last seven holes in 5 under for a 66, though the world’s No. 1 player was still nine shots behind going into the weekend.

“I’d say ‘inched’ would be the operative word there,” Scheffler said of his progress. “We’ll see how it shakes out at the end of the day. I mean, it’s going to take two pretty special rounds, really three special rounds, but you’re never out of it. We’ll see what happens with the weather.”

The big speculation Friday was not so much the weather, but if Swift was going to show up to watch her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, playing at Pebble Beach.

There was a big crowd. There was a big buzz. There was no Swift, who is said to be in town, but not on the golf course. She still led to a spike in ticket sales — $60,000 worth when Kelce was announced as part of the amateur field, $21,000 in the 12-hour window before he played Pebble.

“It was busy without her,” said Mackenzie Hughes, who played in the group. “With her, I think it would have literally been pandemonium.”

The only pandemonium was keeping track of who was going low and where. The best of the weather was Thursday, and it’s no surprise the leading four players played Pebble Beach that day.

“I thought that yesterday was a good day to be out here,” Spieth said after he wrapped up a 68 at Pebble Beach. “Got decently challenging towards the end here today, but the greens are so receptive and they’re not super fast out here right now.

“Pebble’s going to show more of its teeth the next two days.”

There is no 36-hole cut at this signature event, except for Kelce, Pau Gasol, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the rest of the amateurs.

Bhatia, who tied for third in the Phoenix Open last week, now has gone 44 holes without a bogey over his last three rounds.

“Bogey-free around these golf courses is great,” Bhatia said. “Greens can get bumpy, you can get some really tough putts with how much slope’s on the greens. So I’ve been really steady inside 5 to 6 feet. … It’s just fun when you feel like you’re in a groove.”

McIlroy has been trying to get there in his first U.S. start this year. He had a pair of three-putt double bogeys from the 4-foot range that slowed him at Spyglass Hill. He started well and was trending early on the back nine at Pebble Beach until he shanked a chip into a bunker from an awkward spot right of the green on the par-5 14th, leading to a bogey.

“I feel like I’ve been a little bit wasteful the last two days and maybe not capitalized on those great starts,” said McIlroy, who was six shots behind.

Scheffler felt he wasn’t scoring very well Thursday, and he got more of the same at Spyglass Hill until a string of good shots, good putts and a chip in for eagle on the par-5 seventh hole. He was nine shots behind, with another challenge trying to extend his streak of 17 straight finishes in the top 10. He was in a tie for 33rd.

They all head to Pebble Beach for the final two rounds, and Hisatsune figures he might not see the same course where he shot 62 on Thursday.

“Hopefully, no wind,” Hisatsune said.

One thing was certain — the wind had a better chance of showing up than Taylor Swift.

