Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $210 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs, NBA Picks

As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center this evening, prospective bettors have a unique opportunity to boost their bankroll. By activating the Betr promo code WTOP, new users can unlock a two-part welcome offer totaling up to $210 in bonuses.







This exclusive deal grants a $10 bonus immediately upon signing up, followed by a 50% deposit match up to $200. To claim the maximum value of this offer, players will need to deposit $400. Whether you are looking to back the home team in San Antonio or support the visiting Thunder during the 8:30 PM CST broadcast on ESPN, this promotion provides extra funds to use on today’s game or any other NBA contest throughout the week.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Spurs vs Thunder

With the San Antonio Spurs set to defend their home court at the Frost Bank Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder, now is the ideal time to take advantage of the latest Betr sign-up offer. This promotion adds significant value to the NBA 2025 Regular Season experience, specifically for the 8:30 PM CST tip-off broadcast on ESPN.

The offer structure combines an instant reward with a deposit match, giving new users flexibility when engaging with the game markets. Here is a quick breakdown of the current promotion details available for tonight’s game:

Betr Offer Overview

The latest Betr promotion is designed specifically for new customers ready to engage with the NBA 2025 Regular Season. The offer breaks down into two distinct parts: a $10 registration bonus and a deposit match. Upon successfully creating an account with code WTOP, users receive a $10 bonus instantly. To unlock the remaining potential of the offer, players can take advantage of a 50% deposit match on their first transaction, up to a maximum of $200 in bonus credits. Consequently, a deposit of $400 is required to secure the full $210 total bonus value.

This bankroll boost arrives just in time for tonight’s 8:30 PM CST matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Whether you are attending the game at the Frost Bank Center or watching the national broadcast on ESPN, these extra funds provide expanded flexibility. Please note that this promotion is reserved exclusively for eligible new users who meet the specific age requirements and are physically located in a participating state at the time of registration.

Key Matchups for Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Tonight’s game highlights a renewal of the rivalry between two of the Western Conference’s best young cores. While the welcome bonus provides the funds, the on-court action features several high-profile stars worth watching.

The All-Star Battle

The spotlight tonight is firmly on the battle between Oklahoma City and San Antonio. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters the game with high expectations as an All-Star starter, typically shouldering the scoring load for the Thunder in road contests.

On the Spurs’ side, Victor Wembanyama anchors the defense and offense. His matchup against Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren continues to be a focal point of NBA narratives, as both young stars were recently selected for the 2026 All-Star Game. Their clash in the paint often dictates the flow of the game, pitting Wembanyama’s length against Holmgren’s versatility.

Depth and Rotations

Beyond the headline stars, both teams rely on critical contributions from their supporting casts. Rookie Stephon Castle has become a key piece for San Antonio, though his recent injury status is something to monitor. Meanwhile, veterans like Devin Vassell, recently back from an absence, and Keldon Johnson provide essential scoring punch and experience for the Spurs. On the Thunder side, Aaron Wiggins continues to be a reliable option in the rotation.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code

Getting started with Betr is a straightforward process, ensuring you are ready before the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off at 8:30 PM CST. By following the steps below, you can secure the full value of the welcome offer while preparing for the action at the Frost Bank Center.

Access the Offer: Begin the registration process by clicking the link to download the Betr app or visit the site. During sign-up, you must enter Promo Code WTOP to qualify for the exclusive welcome package. Create Your Account: Complete the registration form by providing standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Once your account is successfully created and verified, the first part of the offer triggers automatically, crediting your account with a $10 bonus instantly. Make a Deposit: To unlock the second part of the promotion, navigate to the banking section and choose from the available secure payment methods. The offer features a 50% deposit match up to $200. Note on Value: While you do not need to deposit the full amount to participate, depositing $400 is required to claim the maximum $200 in bonus credits.

While you do not need to deposit the full amount to participate, depositing is required to claim the maximum $200 in bonus credits. Flexibility: If you prefer a smaller starting amount, you will still receive a bonus equal to 50% of whatever amount you choose to deposit.

Once these steps are complete, your account will be funded with both your deposited cash and the accumulated bonuses, giving you ample resources for tonight’s ESPN broadcast featuring the Spurs and the Thunder.