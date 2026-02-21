Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $210 Bonus for College Basketball, NBA Picks (Feb. 21)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users ready to jump into a massive weekend of college hoops action can maximize their bankroll by using the Betr promo code WTOP here . This exclusive welcome offer grants a $10 bonus just for signing up, paired with a 50% deposit match up to $200.

To unlock the full value of the deposit match, players will need to deposit $400, resulting in a total of $210 in bonus funds. Whether you are looking to bet on today’s marquee college basketball matchups featuring Duke, Michigan, Houston, and Arizona, or even Saturday’s NBA clash between the Rockets and Knicks, this promotion provides the perfect starting point for new accounts.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball

The current offer from Betr is designed to get new users in the game quickly, combining an instant registration bonus with a substantial deposit match. By using the promo code below, you can secure up to $210 in total bonus funds to use on the college basketball slate.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $210 bonus ($10 bonus + 50% deposit match up to $200) Date Last Confirmed February 21, 2026 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

This two-part welcome package ensures players start with a $10 bonus immediately upon signing up using code WTOP. The second part of the offer rewards your first deposit with a 50% match up to $200, giving you extra ammunition for upcoming NCAA matchups.

Betr Welcome Offer Details

The Betr welcome offer delivers a robust start for basketball fans, featuring a two-part bonus structure designed to maximize your bankroll. New Betr customers automatically receive a $10 bonus just for signing up, requiring no initial investment to trigger this first perk. To ramp up the value, it also provides a 50% deposit match up to $200. For bettors looking to claim the full $210 in bonus funds, a deposit of $400 is required, ensuring you have substantial capital to wager on the upcoming college basketball slate.

This promotion is available exclusively to new users who are physically located in a participating state and meet the specific age requirements for their jurisdiction. Whether you are backing a powerhouse players on Duke or Houston, or looking for action on the NBA hardwood for the Rockets vs. Knicks game this Saturday, this welcome package offers a significant cushion as you begin placing your entries.

How to Use Your Betr College Basketball Promo Tonight

Once you have secured your deposit match, you can apply your bonus funds across a variety of player markets. Below are the top projected scoring lines for tonight’s marquee matchups, featuring stars from Duke, Houston, and Arizona.

Player Points Over/Under Prop Cameron Boozer (Duke) 21.5 Kingston Flemings (Houston) 19.5 Emanuel Sharp (Houston) 16.5 Brayden Burries (Arizona) 13.5 Isaiah Evans (Duke) 13.5 Jaden Bradley (Arizona) 11.5 Ivan Kharchenkov (Arizona) 10.5 Milos Uzan (Houston) 10.5 Tobe Awaka (Arizona) 9.5 Motiejus Krivas (Arizona) 9.5

Duke freshman sensation Cameron Boozer headlines the slate with a points prop of 21.5 as the Blue Devils prepare for a massive clash with No. 1 Michigan. Boozer has been a force in the paint, averaging 22.8 points per game on 58.2% shooting. Coming off his 14th double-double where he posted 22 points against Syracuse, he consistently performs above this line, making the over a mathematically supported play.

On the Arizona side, Brayden Burries presents an interesting statistical angle against Houston’s tough defense. His prop is set at 13.5 points, yet he is averaging 15.5 points per game for the Wildcats. Despite battling illness recently, Burries has shown grit, playing through it to help secure a win against BYU. If he maintains his season-long production, he offers significant value to clear this total.

Meanwhile, Houston’s Kingston Flemings faces a lofty total of 19.5 points against Arizona. While Flemings is a key scorer averaging 16.6 points and is generating buzz as a potential top-five draft pick, this line asks for production significantly above his season norm. Bettors should weigh his high usage rate carefully against the higher expectation set by the sportsbooks tonight compared to his statistical average.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code

Getting started with Betr is a straightforward process designed to get you in on the College Basketball action before tip-off. Follow the step-by-step guide below to ensure you secure the full $210 welcome package using promo code WTOP.

Download and Register: Sign up here and enter the required personal information—such as your name, email, and address—to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP. This is required to unlock the exclusive welcome offer. Claim the No-Deposit Bonus: Once your account is verified, you will automatically receive a $10 bonus. No initial deposit is required to trigger this first part of the promotion. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the banking section and choose one of the secure payment methods available. To activate the second part of the offer, make your first deposit. Betr will match 50% of this transaction amount in bonus funds. Maximize the Value: While you do not need to deposit the full amount to participate, depositing $400 is required to claim the maximum $200 deposit match. If you deposit less, you will still receive a 50% match on that specific amount.

Once your funds are settled, your total bankroll—including the $10 sign-up bonus and your deposit match—will be ready for use on the NCAA hardwood or NBA matchups like the Rockets vs. Knicks.