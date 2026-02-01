Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for Lakers-Knicks, NBA Games Sunday

Back your favorite NBA players today on a loaded NBA slate after signing up with the Betr promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up are able to redeem a solid bonus for a fun NBA slate today, with a couple high-profile matchups. Create a new account receive $210 total in bonuses to use on any of the Lakers vs. Knicks, Thunder vs. Nuggets, or any other NBA game of your choosing tonight.
Create a new account and claim an instant $10 bonus by signing up with a new account. After that, you can receive a bonus via a 50% deposit match, up to $200. Take advantage of both of these different offers to claim $210 in bonuses, and start diving into the NBA slate from there.
The Thunder and Nuggets are two of the most likely teams to win the NBA finals, and they face off tonight in a pivotal matchup as the Nuggets are looking to re-integrate Nikola Jokic back into the lineup after missing a month with a knee injury.
Playing on Betr allows you to combine 2+ player props across all sports by selecting one of their props to go more or less than the projected line. You can also check out the discounts and nukes as promotional ways to get in on the action.
Betr Promo Code WTOP for $210 NBA Bonus Sunday
There are two parts to this welcome offer on Betr, and redeeming both is how you are able to claim the full $210 in bonuses. The first part of it comes over from creating a new account, which allows you to receive a $10 bonus.
The remaining $200 come from a 50% deposit match, with the max you can claim being $200. So, if you deposit $400 into your account, Betr will match 50% of that, getting you to the $200 total.
The nice part about the format of this welcome offer is that you are able to redeem the entirety of this bonus without ever placing an entry on the app, giving you $210 to use before any NBA game starts today.
How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP
New customers can complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for NFL picks today. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.
- Head to the app and use the Betr promo code WTOP.
- Fill in your email address, full name, date of birth, etc. to verify your identity and age.
- Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal.
The first $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the following bonus will come from a 50% deposit match. Claim the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.
NBA Discounts & Nukes today via Betr
Betr is a DFS platform that allows you to select a player prop to go either more or less than the line listed by the app. So, back your favorite NBA players (or fade your least-favorite ones) by combining player prop lines into an entry.
That said, the home page of the app will list the different promotions for the slate, which include discounted player props for a lower line at the same payout, and nuked player props for a higher line and higher payout.
Here are the discounts and nukes for the NBA slate tonight:
- James Harden more than 0.5 points + assists (free square)
- Luka Doncic more than 44.5 PRA. Discounted down from 48.5
- Nikola Jokic more than 33.5 points + rebounds. Discounted down from 37.5
- Nuke: Lauri Markkanen more than 35.5 points + rebounds
- Nuke: Karl-Anthony Towns more than 35.5 points + rebounds
- Nuke: Donovan Mitchell more than 40.5 points + assists