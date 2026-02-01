Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for Lakers-Knicks, NBA Games Sunday

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $210 NBA Bonus Sunday

There are two parts to this welcome offer on Betr, and redeeming both is how you are able to claim the full $210 in bonuses. The first part of it comes over from creating a new account, which allows you to receive a $10 bonus.

The remaining $200 come from a 50% deposit match, with the max you can claim being $200. So, if you deposit $400 into your account, Betr will match 50% of that, getting you to the $200 total.

The nice part about the format of this welcome offer is that you are able to redeem the entirety of this bonus without ever placing an entry on the app, giving you $210 to use before any NBA game starts today.

How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP

New customers can complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for NFL picks today. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.

Head to the app and use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, date of birth, etc. to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal.

The first $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the following bonus will come from a 50% deposit match. Claim the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.

NBA Discounts & Nukes today via Betr

Betr is a DFS platform that allows you to select a player prop to go either more or less than the line listed by the app. So, back your favorite NBA players (or fade your least-favorite ones) by combining player prop lines into an entry.

That said, the home page of the app will list the different promotions for the slate, which include discounted player props for a lower line at the same payout, and nuked player props for a higher line and higher payout.

Here are the discounts and nukes for the NBA slate tonight: