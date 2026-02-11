Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for Knicks-76ers, NBA Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Get excited for a massive, 14-game NBA slate tonight, and claim the Betr promo code WTOP to redeem a solid bonus while doing so. Create a new account receive $210 total in bonuses to use on any of these NBA games tonight, including Knicks-76ers, Thunder-Suns and more.







Create a new account and claim an instant $10 bonus by signing up with a new account. After that, you can receive a bonus via a 50% deposit match, up to $200. Take advantage of both of these different offers to claim $210 in bonuses, and start diving into the NBA slate from there.

With 14 NBA games tonight, that means the stars are shining as we head into the NBA All-Star break. You can use Betr to place player prop entries on the following players: Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Jalen Brunson, Devin Booker, Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham and much, much more.

Use Betr to place entries, while also taking advantage of the different promotions for the games. We will get into all that, but first sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to claim $210 in bonuses.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $210 NBA Bonus

There are two parts to this welcome offer on Betr, which adds up to the $210 total in bonuses that we mentioned above. The nice part about the format of this welcome offer is that you are able to redeem the entirety of this bonus without ever placing an entry on the app, giving you $210 to use for the entirety of this slate.

Here is how the offer works:

Receive a $10 bonus simply from creating a new account. Nothing else needed for this part of the welcome offer.

The remaining $200 come from a 50% deposit match, max $200. So, if you deposit $400 into your account, Betr will match 50% of that, getting you to the $200 total.

Top NBA Promotions Tonight

We mentioned above that Betr has promotional ways to get in on the action, along with standard player prop entries of 2+ picks. On top of that, you can play discounts and nukes, detailed below:

Discount: Exactly what it sounds like. A discounted NBA player prop line where you do not have to sacrifice a lower payout or anything like that. One example for tonight is James Harden more than 6.5 assists as a discount on Betr, as his main line prop without the discount is 8 assists.

Exactly what it sounds like. A discounted NBA player prop line where you do not have to sacrifice a lower payout or anything like that. One example for tonight is as a discount on Betr, as his main line prop without the discount is 8 assists. Nuke: This is the opposite of a discount. Instead of getting a lower line, when you “nuke” an NBA player prop on Betr you take a higher prop line, but the payout is increased as well. An example of this for the tonight is Donovan Mitchell more than 35.5 points + assists. That is higher than his main line of 32.5, but you get a significantly higher payout by taking the nuked option.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up & Redeem

New customers can complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for your favorite NBA player prop picks. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.

Head to the app and use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, date of birth, etc. to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal.

The first $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the following bonus will come from a 50% deposit match. Claim the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.