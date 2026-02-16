BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Duke-Syracuse, Any CBB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

There are two different options on the table for first-time bettors. Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on this initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

New players who register in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can use bonus code TOP150. Place a $10 bet on college basketball or any other game this week. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

There are two marquee college basketball matchups coming up on Monday night. The Duke Blue Devils will host the Syracuse Orange, a team desperate for a high-profile win. Two top-five teams will meet in Ames, IA when the Iowa State Cyclones and Houston Cougars meet. Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and go all in on these college basketball matchups.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball

BetMGM has structured its welcome bonuses to provide value based on your specific state. Review the table below to identify the correct BetMGM bonus code and corresponding offer available for Monday night’s games:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Last Verified February 16, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code Overview: Choose Between $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

For bettors in most participating states, the primary incentive is the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion functions as a safety net for your initial wager. If you place a bet on the Houston vs. Iowa State game and it loses, BetMGM refunds the full amount of your stake—up to $1,500—in bonus bets. This ensures you have a second opportunity to wager if your prediction on the spread or moneyline does not go as planned.

New customers located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to a different structure: the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. With this offer, a winning $10 moneyline wager on any market—such as Duke to win at home—unlocks $150 in bonus bets. This option allows bettors in these four states to secure a significant return with a lower initial risk, allowing them to select the package that best fits their strategy for the night.

Take Advantage of BetMGM College Basketball Bonus

The Monday night schedule features high-stakes conference matchups, including a massive Top 5 showdown in the Big 12. The current lines for Monday night’s headline games are as follows:

Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Moneyline: Duke -5000 | Syracuse +1400

Duke -5000 | Syracuse +1400 Spread: Duke -19.5 (-110)

Duke -19.5 (-110) Total: 142.5

142.5 No. 3 Houston Cougars at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

Moneyline: Iowa State -143 | Houston +118

Iowa State -143 | Houston +118 Spread: Iowa State -2.5 (-110)

Iowa State -2.5 (-110) Total: 134.5

The marquee event takes place at James H. Hilton Coliseum, where the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones host the No. 3 Houston Cougars. Both teams enter the contest with identical 21-2 records, and oddsmakers have set a tight line favoring the Cyclones by 2.5 points. Iowa State is led by forward Milan Momcilovic, who is averaging 18.4 points per game with efficiency from beyond the arc. Houston counters with a balanced backcourt featuring Emanuel Sharp (16.6 ppg) and Kingston Flemings (16.4 ppg). The total of 134.5 reflects the defensive intensity expected from these Big 12 heavyweights.

Earlier in the evening, the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils host Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is a substantial 19.5-point favorite, driven by the dominance of Cameron Boozer, who leads the squad with 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. While Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman (17.6 ppg) provides scoring punch, the Orange face a difficult challenge against a Duke team that excels on both ends of the floor.

