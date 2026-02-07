BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Through Super Bowl 60

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of the Super Bowl. This will unlock a $1,500 first bet or players can grab a $150 bonus with bonus code TOP150. Click here to activate either offer.







The Seattle Seahawks are coming into the Super Bowl as a sizable favorite against the New England Patriots. Sam Darnold is peaking at the right time and Seattle’s defense has been dominant all year long. With that said, the Patriots have had no problem in big games this year. BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for football fans this weekend.

Click here to activate BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and start with a $1,500 first bet on the Super Bowl. Use bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus in MI, NJ, PA and WV.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV). In-App Promos for the NFL Big Game Odds Flash, Second Chance Golf Promo, NHL Odds Boost Token, NBA No Sweat Token, Second Chance Touchdown Promo, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 7, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Set up a new account and place a cash wager on the Super Bowl or any other market this weekend. Anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will have access to a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on any game in these states. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

Patriots vs. Seahawks Betting Preview, Odds

Although football is a team sport, it’s easy to focus on the quarterbacks. Drake Maye might win the MVP in his second season and he continues to come up in every big spot. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold is on his fifth team in six years, but he is fresh off the best game of his career. Darnold is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP, much like the Seahawks are favored to win the game.

BetMGM Sportsbook has a number of different options for the big game. Take a quick look at the current odds to score a touchdown on Sunday:

Kenneth Walker III (-190)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: (-115)

Rhamondre Stevenson (+130)

Hunter Henry (+230)

AJ Barner (+240)

Stefon Diggs (+240)

Drake Maye (+270)

Cooper Kupp (+270)

Rashid Shaheed (+300)

Kayshon Boutte (+325)

TreVeyon Henderson (+350)

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on BetMGM Sportsbook. Click here to start signing up. Make sure to use bonus code TOP150 in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or bonus code TOP1500 in other locations.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the available payment methods. Finally, lock in a $1,500 first bet or a $10 wager on the Super Bowl.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.