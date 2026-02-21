BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Rockets-Knicks, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Redeem our BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to sign up and claim one of two fantastic, state dependent, welcome offers. All new users will receive either a $1,500 first bet or $150 bonus with this welcome offer depending on the state they are located in. Use this opportunity to dive into a loaded day of basketball featuring games such as Michigan-Duke and Arizona-Houston in the CBB world, and Rockets-Knicks in the NBA.







The majority of users will receive a $1,500 first bet offer. Place your first wager on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back if that initial bet settles as a loss, essentially receiving two chances to win big on betMGM

Those of you located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia will instead receive a $150 bonus with a winning wager. Place a $10 wager and get back a $150 bonus if that wager settles as a win.

BetMGM Bonus Code for $1,500 Bonus

With high-stakes battles expected tonight, bettors have multiple ways to get in on the action. The specific offer available depends on the user’s location.

Below is a breakdown of the current bonus codes and offers available for these top-5 matchups:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

BetMGM Bonus Code: $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

New customers located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have exclusive access to a “Bet $10, Get $150” offer, which awards $150 in bonus bets if their initial $10 wager wins—a viable option for those looking to back a favorite like the Houston Cougars on the moneyline (-238).

For bettors in all other legal states, the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 unlocks the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion allows new users to place a significant initial wager on tonight’s marquee matchups—such as taking the Michigan Wolverines (-2.5) against Duke or playing the Total (141.5) in the Arizona-Houston game. If the first bet does not win, BetMGM refunds the amount wagered, up to $1,500, in the form of bonus bets, providing a safety net for those looking to capitalize on this evening’s top-5 college basketball action.

Take Advantage of BetMGM College Basketball Bonus Code Tonight

The college basketball schedule features two top-5 clashes tonight, providing ample opportunity for bettors to utilize the latest sportsbook offers. We put a lot of stock in how teams match up physically, and tonight’s slate offers some distinct edges. Below are the current lines from BetMGM for these marquee matchups:

Arizona Wildcats at Houston Cougars Spread: Houston -5.5 (-110) Total: 141.5 (O -110 / U -110) Moneyline: Houston -238 / Arizona +190

Michigan Wolverines at Duke Blue Devils Spread: Michigan -2.5 (-110) Total: 150.5 (O -110 / U -110) Moneyline: Michigan -149 / Duke +125



It is never too early to look at potential Final Four previews, and the late window gives us exactly that as #1 Michigan faces #3 Duke. Duke forward Cameron Boozer has been a dominant force, averaging 22.8 points per game. Boozer faces Michigan center Aday Mara, one of the nation’s elite rim protectors. If Mara can alter Boozer’s efficiency without fouling, the Wolverines will have a great chance tonight.

In the other headliner, the #2 Houston Cougars host the #4 Arizona Wildcats as 5.5-point favorites. The market is clearly reacting to Arizona’s roster issues; with leading scorer Koa Peat out with a lower-leg strain, a massive burden falls on Tobe Awaka. Awaka has been relentless on the glass, but he faces a Houston defense anchored by Joseph Tugler and the intense ball pressure of Emanuel Sharp.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

With marquee matchups like Arizona vs. Houston and Michigan vs. Duke anchoring the schedule, tonight offers an ideal entry point for new bettors. To capitalize on the current sportsbook offers, prospective users must create and register a new account.

The registration process requires standard personal information to verify identity. During sign-up, it is essential to input the correct bonus code to claim the specific offer available in your region:

MI, NJ, PA, WV: Use bonus code TOP150 .

Use bonus code . All Legal States: Use bonus code TOP1500.

Once the account is set up and the appropriate code is applied, users must deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Completing this deposit will successfully activate the offer, allowing bettors to place their initial wagers on tonight’s top-5 college basketball clashes.