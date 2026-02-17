BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NCAAB, Ready for NBA Return

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Fans can tip off with several marquee college basketball matchups Tuesday, creating a prime opportunity to take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 offer. Headlining the slate is a massive Big Ten showdown between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers. With the amazing welcome deal in place, bettors can make a first wager of up to $1,500 in cash on the game and, if that bet loses, BetMGM returns the entire stake as bonus bets.







New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM features an alternate signup option. A $10 wager that wins Tuesday will return $150 in bonus bets, providing additional bonus bets to go along with a cash payout.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for $1,500 Bonus for College Basketball

The BetMGM bonus code offer stands among the most valuable of any sportsbook. After registering, bettors place an initial wager of up to $1,500 on any eligible market from Tuesday’s games. If that bet loses, BetMGM sends back the wager as a bonus. Those bonus bets remain valid for seven (7) days, allowing players to reinvest in upcoming sports this whole week.

Michigan–Purdue is the highlight game of Tuesday evening, with the nation’s top-ranked team facing one of the toughest home environments in college basketball. The matchup brings championship level intensity and NBA caliber talent, giving bettors numerous wagering angles. With conference supremacy and tournament seeding at stake, this game has the feel of a postseason classic.

Which means that, a simple wager of something like $50 on Purdue to upset the No. 1 Wolverines would qualify that user for the welcome offer. If that bet hit, the customer would take home cash, like normal. If it failed, that bettor would receive the $50 back as a bonus, able to wager it at any point during the week.

Other interesting matchups that college basketball fans can get ready for include UNC-NC State, UCLA-Michigan State, undefeated Miami (OH)-UMass and Wisconsin-Ohio State.

Boost Tokens and More Tuesday

After activating the welcome offer, bettors can explore additional BetMGM promotions to keep themselves in the action. Some options available Tuesday include:

College Basketball Boost Token : Fans can use this token to raise the level of a CBB wager Tuesday

Any Sport Boost : This token is available for any sport tipping off Tuesday, which can earn the user an odds enhancement

Court of Legends : Win an MVP trip to the Court of Legends event by placing wagers and earning leadership points

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Acquire Signup Deal Tuesday

Registering with the BetMGM promo code requires only a few minutes. Bettors provide basic information such as their full name, age, address, email, and preferred payment method, while enabling location verification on their device. This will lock in the proper welcome offer to each new customer.

Next, bettors will make a deposit to cover the initial wager. Available funding methods include credit card, debit card, online bank transfer, or payment apps such as Apple Pay or PayPal.

Bonus bets are credited after the qualifying wager settles, and bettors have seven (7) days to use them on eligible markets. Any unused bonus bets expire after that period, but they can be spread across multiple wagers during the week.