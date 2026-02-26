BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Lakers-Suns, NBA, NCAAB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Tonight offers an excellent slate of both NBA and college hoops action, and with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, you’ve got extra incentive to stay locked in. Using the code lets you line up a first wager worth up to $1,500 on any of those matchups. Qualifying bets can be placed on marquee matchups like Heat-76ers, Rockets-Magic and No. 13 Michigan State-No. 8 Purdue.







Once you sign up, you can fire off an opening bet up to $1,500 in cash. If that first pick doesn’t hit, BetMGM sends the amount back as bonus bets, giving you another crack at turning it into real winnings within seven (7) days.

If you’re betting in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the setup’s a little different. You can drop $10 on any qualifying Thursday hoops game, and if it wins, you’ll see $150 in bonus bets land in your account.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details

If you want that $1,500 safety net, just plug in the BetMGM bonus code during registration. After your account’s verified, you can use the promo on any NBA or college basketball market this evening. Win the bet and you get paid in cash like normal. Miss it, and you’ll still get the stake back in bonus bets to use later.

A hot matchup like Heat-76ers is exactly the kind of game you might circle to kick things off, with playoff-caliber talent and plenty of late-game drama. Two Eastern conference rivals who have a history in big playoff spots, you could bet something like $35 on Philadelphia to protect their home court.

If that bet wins, you just take home the solid cash payout. If Miami ended up winning, however, that $35 would be returned back to you as a bonus, which you can turn around and use on other games, like Timberwolves-Clippers later this evening.

You can also look at the Michigan State-Purdue clash or mix in other NBA props and live bets as the night unfolds. There’s no shortage of angles to test while the Thursday board fills up.

Specials Available Tonight for Feb. 26

Once your account’s live, you can check out extra promos inside the BetMGM app. Some of the best for this week include:

NBA and CBB Odds Boosts : Get enhanced odds on selected NBA or college basketball bets Thursday

Any Sport Parlay Boost : Build a multi-leg parlay and snag a bigger potential payout

Second Chance: Get your stake back in cash if your Cognizant Classic tournament winner only comes in second place

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Getting Started with Latest Welcome Deal

Getting the BetMGM bonus code offer going only takes a few simple steps. You’ll turn on location services of your phone or computer, enter basic info like your legal name, birthday, address, and email, choose a payment method, and make your first deposit.

If that opening wager doesn’t come through, BetMGM credits bonus bets equal to your stake. You’ll have seven (7) days to use them on eligible markets, and any unused credits expire once that window closes.