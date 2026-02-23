BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Houston-Kansas, NCAAB, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate our latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and dive into a fantastic college basketball slate Monday night featuring games such as UNC-Louisville and Houstons-Kansas. Create a new account and BetMGM will use your location services on your device to allow you to receive either a $1,500 first bet or $150 bonus.







The majority of users will receive a $1,500 first bet offer. Place your first wager on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back if that initial bet settles as a loss.

Those of you located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia will instead receive a $150 bonus with a winning wager. Place a $10 wager and get back a $150 bonus if that wager settles as a win.

There is also a fun NBA game on a lighter slate tonight, with the Spurs taking on the Pistons.

BetMGM Bonus Code for CBB Bonus

With high-stakes matchups on the docket, including a defensive battle between the No. 2 Houston Cougars and No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks, there is plenty of value on the board tonight. Whether you are looking to back Kansas Flory Bidunga to continue his dominance in the paint or fading North Carolina due to roster uncertainties, BetMGM provides two distinct offers depending on your location.

Below is a breakdown of the current sign-up bonuses available for tonight’s college basketball action:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 (If Bet Wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

BetMGM Bonus Code Options: $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

We put a lot of stock in finding the right entry point, and for college basketball fans located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM provides the flexibility to target high-probability plays with a “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. If you place a $10 wager on tonight’s slate—perhaps taking the Houston Cougars on the moneyline at -149—and it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets. This is an excellent way to build a bankroll with a low upfront risk.

For bettors in all other participating states, the strategy shifts toward the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion allows you to take a bigger swing on a specific angle with a safety net attached. You might spot value on Louisville (+115) to pull off the upset against North Carolina; if the Cardinals fail to cover or lose outright, BetMGM will refund your losing stake, up to $1,500, in the form of bonus bets. It stands to reason that having this insurance allows for more aggressive handicapping on these tight conference matchups.

CBB Odds, Analysis via BetMGM

The Tuesday slate features two marquee matchups involving ranked heavyweights in the ACC and Big 12. We’ve seen time and time again how coaching adjustments and player availability swing these lines. Bettors can find the latest consensus odds for tonight’s action below:

Louisville Cardinals @ North Carolina Tar Heels Moneyline: Louisville -139 | North Carolina +115 Spread: Louisville -2.5 | North Carolina +2.5 Total: Over/Under 162.5

Houston Cougars @ Kansas Jayhawks Moneyline: Houston -149 | Kansas +125 Spread: Houston -2.5 | Kansas +2.5 Total: Over/Under 138.5



The headline bout tonight takes place in the Big 12, where the No. 2 Houston Cougars face the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams are looking to bounce back from recent losses, creating a fascinating situational spot. Oddsmakers are expecting a defensive struggle, setting the total at a modest 138.5. Kansas will rely heavily on standout Flory Bidunga, who has been a force in the paint. He faces a Houston squad orchestrated by Kingston Flemings, who sits near the top of the conference in assists and is a talented scorer as well.

In the ACC, the No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels host the No. 21 Louisville Cardinals at 7 p.m. ET in a game projected to be much faster-paced, with a total of 162.5. The absence of UNC’s leading scorer Caleb Wilson, who is ruled out with a hand injury, significantly impacts the value here. With Wilson sidelined, the Tar Heels will need Henri Veesaar to step up in the frontcourt against a Louisville offense led by Ryan Conwell (18.3 ppg). Louisville enters as a slight road favorite (-2.5), a line that clearly reflects the market reacting to North Carolina’s injury report.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

With tip-off approaching for tonight’s marquee matchups, new customers can follow these simple steps to claim the welcome offer and start betting on the action.

Create an Account: Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app or visit the website to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: Input code TOP1500 when prompted. This code unlocks the specific offer available in your state (Bet $10, Get $150 in MI/NJ/PA/WV; $1,500 First Bet Offer elsewhere). Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods.

Once registered and funded, you are ready to place your first wager on the Cardinals, Tar Heels, Cougars, or Jayhawks. Don’t forget to check the promotions tab for your college basketball odds boost token to maximize your potential return.