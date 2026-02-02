BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for CBB, NBA, Super Bowl 60

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum, prospective bettors can utilize BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a welcome offer suited to their location. This matchup is in-play along with college hoops and the Seattle-New England championship matchup this week here.







New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia receive a specific “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus offer. For bettors in all other eligible states, the promotion secures a First Bet Offer of up to $1,500, ensuring that if an initial wager on this Monday night matchup results in a loss, the stake is returned as bonus bets to use on future NBA action.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, NFL Championship and More

With the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Memphis Grizzlies for a 06:30 PM CST tip-off at FedExForum, bettors have a prime opportunity to utilize the latest welcome offers. Whether you are looking to wager on the spread or the total points in this Monday night matchup, BetMGM provides distinct bonus options depending on your state of residence.

Below are the details for the current bonus codes available for this NBA showdown:

As the Timberwolves and Grizzlies prepare for their 06:30 PM CST tip-off at FedExForum, BetMGM provides tailored welcome offers depending on where you are betting from. New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to a specific promotion: a “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus. This offer rewards the user with $150 in bonus bets only if their initial $10 wager wins.

For bettors in all other participating states, the exclusive promotion available for this February 02, 2026 matchup is the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion acts as a safety net for your initial wager on the Minnesota vs. Memphis game; if you wager up to $1,500 and the bet loses, BetMGM refunds the full amount of your stake in bonus bets. This allows fans watching on Peacock or FDSNX to place their first bet with added confidence, knowing they have a second chance if their prediction doesn’t go as planned.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code on Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies

The betting lines reflect the disparate trajectories of these two teams, with the Minnesota Timberwolves positioned as significant road favorites. Recent betting trends support this spread; the Timberwolves are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite over their last four games. Conversely, the Memphis Grizzlies have struggled to cover, going just 1-4 ATS in their last five outings.

Offensively, the Timberwolves bring a potent attack to FedExForum, averaging 119.3 points per game in away contests this season with a 48% field goal percentage. The Grizzlies, dealing with a staggering seven active injuries compared to Minnesota’s three, average 114.6 points per game at home.

How to Activate the Promo for Timberwolves vs Grizzlies, NBA, More

With the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies set to tip off at 06:30 PM CST on Monday, February 02, 2026, getting started with BetMGM is a straightforward process. Whether you are watching the game live at FedExForum or tuning in via Peacock or FDSNX, follow the steps below to create your account and secure your welcome offer.

Click the Odds Widget: Select the odds banner or link on this page to be redirected to the BetMGM registration site. Create Your Account: Enter standard personal information to verify your identity and register your new account. Enter the Bonus Code: Enter bonus code TOP1500 to claim the welcome offer available in your specific state. MI, NJ, PA, and WV Users : This code activates the “Bet $10, Win $150” offer (contingent on a win).

: This code activates the “Bet $10, Win $150” offer (contingent on a win). All Other States: This code activates the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA section and place your first wager on the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup.

Once these steps are complete, your offer will be active for the Monday night action in Memphis.