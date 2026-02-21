BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Arizona-Houston, NCAAB, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Lock in the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 welcome offer to receive one of two fantastic, state dependent, welcome offers. With this deal, you can wager up to $1,500, and if that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in the form of bonus bets.







For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an alternate deal is also available. You can place a $10 wager, and if it wins, BetMGM awards you $150 in bonus bets, giving you extra bets to use across this week’s sports schedule.

With a loaded Saturday of basketball featuring Rockets-Knicks in the NBA, and two of the best college basketball games of the year between Arizona-Houston and Michigan-Duke, now is the time to sign up and take advantage.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus

It is never too early to look for value, and with the Rockets and Knicks set to tip off today, prospective bettors have a prime opportunity to leverage these sign-up offers. Whether you are backing the home squad in New York or looking for the road upset, BetMGM has structured these incentives to cushion your initial exposure.

The following table breaks down the current bonus codes and specific offers available for new users ahead of the 8:30 PM EST tip-off.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: Unlock Up to $1,500 Saturday

The specific value proposition here depends heavily on where you are placing your action. For users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the strategy is straightforward: utilizing code TOP150 unlocks a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. If your $10 wager hits, you secure the winnings plus the $150 bonus, significantly boosting your bankroll right out of the gate.

For bettors in all other participating states, the focus shifts to minimizing risk on a larger initial play using code TOP1500. This activates the $1,500 First Bet Offer. If you put a lot of stock in a specific angle for this game—say, fading the Rockets’ road trends—you can place your first wager up to $1,500 with the assurance that if it settles as a loss, you receive the stake back in bonus bets. It’s a classic value-seeking setup that allows for a more aggressive opening position.

NBA Odds, Analysis via BetMGM

The Houston Rockets are set to visit the New York Knicks for a pivotal matchup in New York, NY. Both franchises have undergone massive shifts to reach this point; the Rockets are in “win-now” mode following their acquisition of Kevin Durant last summer, while the Knicks are navigating a new era under head coach Mike Brown.

The Knicks enter this game as slight favorites on their home floor. Below are the current odds for the matchup.

Bet Type Houston Rockets New York Knicks Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-105) Moneyline +135 -161 Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

Odds as of February 21, 2026 from MGM.

We also want to give a shoutout to an additional perk for existing and new users alike: BetMGM is currently offering two NBA profit boost tokens that can be applied to any NBA wager tonight, adding even more potential value to your card.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

With tip-off set for 8:30 PM EST this Saturday, new users can follow the steps below to claim their welcome offer and grab those two profit boost tokens before the game begins.

Click the Odds Widget: Use the module above or an affiliate link on this page to be redirected to the BetMGM registration portal. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering standard personal information, including your name, email address, date of birth, and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter bonus code TOP150. Users in all other eligible states should enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods (such as online banking, credit/debit card, or PayPal). Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA market and place your qualifying bet on the Rockets vs. Knicks matchup.

Once the wager is placed, the specific terms of the activated offer will apply—either the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion or the $1,500 First Bet Offer—ensuring you have the right leverage for this matchup.