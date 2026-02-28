BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any College Basketball Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have a massive day of college hoops ahead of us, highlighted by a marquee ACC battle with the #1 Duke Blue Devils hosting the #11 Virginia Cavaliers. Whether you are looking to back the favorite or hunt for an upset, you can get in on the action with a unique welcome offer using the BetMGM bonus code here.

For most of us, using code TOP1500 secures a First Bet Offer up to $1,500—meaning if we take a swing on a game like Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky and miss, the stake is returned as bonus bets. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you have even more flexibility: use code TOP150 to choose between that $1,500 protection or a “Bet $10, Get $150” deal that awards bonuses if your winner hits.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball

With different offers available depending on where you are betting from, it pays to know exactly what you’re signing up for before locking in your first wager on tonight’s slate. Here is the breakdown of the current bonus codes and offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Date Last Verified February 28, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Choose Between $1,500 First Bet Offer and $150 Bonus

For our friends in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, using the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 unlocks a bet $10, win $150 bonus. It’s not guaranteed, so try picking the perfect market to win the bonus.

For new customers in all other active states, the code TOP1500 unlocks the $1,500 First Bet Offer. I love this deal because it provides insurance on that first big play. Whether we are backing Duke to cover the heavy spread against Virginia or taking the over in the Arkansas vs. Florida shootout, we can wager up to $1,500 knowing that if the bet settles as a loss, BetMGM returns the stake as bonus bets. It gives us a real second chance to get back in the game.

Take Advantage of BetMGM College Basketball Bonus Code

The slate tonight is stacked with top-25 matchups in the ACC and SEC, giving us plenty of angles to handicap. And if college hoops isn’t your only focus, remember that this offer also applies to the NBA action this Saturday, including the huge Lakers vs. Warriors showdown.

Here is how the lines are looking for tonight’s marquee college games:

Virginia Cavaliers at Duke Blue Devils

Moneyline: Duke -617 | Virginia +445

Duke -617 | Virginia +445 Spread: Duke -10.5 (-105) | Virginia +10.5 (-115)

Duke -10.5 (-105) | Virginia +10.5 (-115) Total: 141.5 (O -111 / U -109)

Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats

Moneyline: Kentucky -116 | Vanderbilt -104

Kentucky -116 | Vanderbilt -104 Spread: Kentucky -1.5 (-103) | Vanderbilt +1.5 (-117)

Kentucky -1.5 (-103) | Vanderbilt +1.5 (-117) Total: 155.5 (O -109 / U -110)

Arkansas Razorbacks at Florida Gators

Moneyline: Florida -654 | Arkansas +466

Florida -654 | Arkansas +466 Spread: Florida -10.5 (-114) | Arkansas +10.5 (-106)

Florida -10.5 (-114) | Arkansas +10.5 (-106) Total: 169.5 (O -109 / U -110)

The headline clash is clearly in Durham, with #1 Duke hosting #11 Virginia. The oddsmakers aren’t showing the Cavaliers much respect here, installing Duke as a double-digit favorite (-10.5). That’s a big number to cover, but Duke is powered by Cameron Boozer, who is absolutely dominating the paint with 22.7 points and 10.07 rebounds per game. If Virginia wants to keep this within the number, they need a massive night from forward Thijs De Ridder, who is shooting a clean 52.4% from the field this season.

In the SEC, we have a razor-thin margin in the #25 Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky matchup. Kentucky is a slim 1.5-point favorite at home, and I’m looking closely at the backcourt battle here. Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner is a defensive menace, leading the conference with 67 steals while dropping 18.5 points per game. He’ll be going toe-to-toe with Kentucky’s Otega Oweh (17.5 ppg). In games this tight, guard play usually decides the outcome.

Finally, we have #20 Arkansas visiting #7 Florida. With a total set at a sky-high 169.5, we should expect plenty of offense. Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. brings serious firepower, averaging 22.2 points per game, but he faces a tough test in the paint against Florida’s Alex Condon, who is cleaning the glass with 7.81 rebounds per contest.

How to Activate the BetMGM Welcome Offer

Getting set up with “The King of Sportsbooks” is simple. If you are ready to jump on tonight’s college basketball slate or look ahead to the NBA weekend, follow these steps:

Create an Account: Visit the website here to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: When prompted during registration, make sure you apply the correct code for your state: TOP150: Use this code if you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. TOP1500: Use this code for all other active states. Make a Deposit: Finalize your registration by depositing at least $10 into your new account using one of the secure payment methods available.

Once you’re funded, the offer is live. You are ready to place your first wager on Duke, Kentucky, or any other major matchup on the board. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.