BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Lakers-Spurs, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We are racing towards the All-Star break in the NBA, but you still have time to make the most of the most recent BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 for this week’s games. Unlock a $1,500 safety net or get a $150 bonus chance for games like Pacers-Knicks and Spurs-Lakers tonight.

Click here to get started with this offer.





The offer you get depends on your location when you register. You can get in on the $1,500 safety net in most eligible states with BetMGM Sportsbook. Get the flexibility to bet up to that amount on any market you are interested in knowing that you will get your stake back in the form of bonuses if your bet loses.

When you create your new account in MI, NJ, PA or WV, you will get the $150 bonus offer. The caveat here is that you have to place a winning $10 bet on any market.

We’ve already mentioned Pacers-Knicks and Spurs-Lakers tonight. We also have games like Clippers-Rockets and Mavericks-Suns to choose from tonight as well. We also have a big matchup in college with No. 13 Purdue visiting No. 7 Nebraska. A bet on any of these games will qualify to activate the offer you receive from BetMGM Sportsbook.

With the Winter Olympics ongoing, any of those markets will also be compatible with your welcome offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Secures NBA Tuesday Offer

BetMGM Bonus Code Enter Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 Safety Net OR Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus In-App Promotions Any Sport Odds Boost Token, NBA Odds Boost Token, CBB Odds Boost Token, Golf 2nd Place Finisher, EPL Early Payout, Golf Odds Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On Feb. 10, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We will start with how to use the $1,500 safety net, as this is what most new users will receive. As an example, maybe you think the Knicks will cover as 11.5-point favorites tonight against the Pacers and want to wager something like $700 on that market.

The Knicks covering would give you a large payout, while a loss would trigger a $700 bonus refund to your account.

If you are in MI, NJ, PA or WV and get the $150 bonus offer, you should consider markets like these with your initial $10 bet:

Jalen Brunson 20+ points (-750)

Andrew Nembhard 5+ assists (-800)

Pascal Siakam 5+ rebounds (-500)

Alperen Sengun 15+ points (-450)

Devin booker 20+ points (-450)

Victor Wembanyama 15+ points (-1400)

BetMGM Sportsbook Tuesday Offers

The BetMGM Sportsbook app consistently gives users the opportunity to secure additional promos. You will find these opportunities for tonight:

Any Sport Odds Boost Token: Get an odds boost for a bet on any sport

Get an odds boost for a bet on any sport NBA Odds Boost Token: Get and odds boost for a bet on any NBA game tonight

Get and odds boost for a bet on any NBA game tonight College Basketball Boost Token: Get an odds boost for a bet on any college basketball game tonight

Get an odds boost for a bet on any college basketball game tonight Golf Second Place Finisher: Get your stake back for a first place finisher bet if your golfer finishes second instead

Get your stake back for a first place finisher bet if your golfer finishes second instead EPL Early Payout: Get an early payout for a Premiere League moneyline bet if your team goes up by two goals

Get an early payout for a Premiere League moneyline bet if your team goes up by two goals Golf Odds Boost Token: Get an odds boost for any golf bet

Claim BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Reward

Click here and go through the registration process to get the offer you qualify for. Make sure you enter the code TOP1500 alongside basic personal information. Enabling location settings will ensure you get the reward that you are eligible for.

The required personal information to set up your account is listed below alongside other necessary details: