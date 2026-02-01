BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Bucks-Celtics, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to activate a first-bet offer for any NBA game on Sunday. Register here to place a hefty wager and gain access multiple profit boosts.









Start with a bet up to $1,500. If it loses, the BetMGM bonus code will release a bonus refund. You can choose any spread, total, moneyline or prop.

Action starts with the Bucks vs. Celtics on ESPN at 3:30 pm ET. The Celtics are 13.5-point favorites since Giannis Antetokounmpo is out, and he might end up getting traded before the deadline.

Sunday will also feature the Magic vs. Spurs, Nets vs. Pistons, Bulls vs. Heat, Jazz vs. Raptors, Kings vs. Wizards, Lakers vs. Knicks, Clippers vs. Suns, Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers and Thunder vs. Nuggets.

Sign up here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a $1,500 first bet. New customers in NJ, PA, MI and WV can use code TOP150 instead to win a $150 bonus.

Using the BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA and NHL Games

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NBA Boost Pack, Any Sport No Sweat Bet, NHL Odds Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 1, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Place your initial bet with the welcome offer before using other perks on the app, such as an NBA Boost Pack. Score two different boosts for NBA action on Sunday.

Another odds boost token is available for an NHL bet. We have the Bruins vs. Lightning and Golden Knights vs. Ducks on ESPN. If you think a player may score 3+ goals, try using the Hat Trick Jackpot to win a share of $10,000 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code Guide for New Customers

It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account. New customers can take these easy steps to get started with a sizable wager on any game:

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Enter your date of birth, full legal name, email address and other basic information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card, online banking or PayPal. Place a bet up to $1,500.

A losing bet of $50 or more will result in five bonus bets as a refund, meaning each one will be 20% of your loss.

Use code TOP150 if you are in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Win your first $10 bet to collect a $150 bonus.

Second Chance TD for the Big Game

Bet on the first touchdowns scorer of the Super Bowl and get cash back if they happen to score second. This is the only offer available at the moment, but we expect more boosts to be added for the Patriots vs. Seahawks. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites on February 8th, with a total set at 45.5 points.

Kenneth Walker III has the best odds to score the opening touchdowns, followed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rhamondre Stevenson, Cooper Kupp and AJ Barner.

Sign up through the links above to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Start with a $1,500 wager and get a bonus refund if it loses.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.