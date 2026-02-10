Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get New $150 Bonus for NBA, CBB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate our latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim one of two fantastic welcome offers on the app. All new users who sign up today can choose between either a $150 guaranteed bonus (recently increased from $100) or a $1,000 safety net bet.







The first option is the guaranteed $150 bonus, and all it takes to claim that offer is to create a new account and place a $5 wager on the NBA, or any other sport and market. The outcome of this wager does not matter, so you receive this bonus whether that first bet wins or loses. The other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net. This option allows you to place your first wager on the app up to that amount, and receive your stake back in bonus bets if that initial wager settles as a loss.

The Tuesday night NBA slate features two fun games between the new look Clippers vs. the Rockets, and the Spurs vs. the Lakers. Sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get started.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

There is a lot to like with this bet365 welcome offer. First of all, there are not many opportunities to choose which offer you prefer, as most sportsbooks simply force one offer on all users. Plus, one of the options was just increased recently, making this the perfect time to sign up and get started.

Take advantage of a guaranteed bonus by signing up and placing a $5 wager on bet365. This allows you to receive a $150 bonus no matter the outcome of that initial wager. Most popular option.

Those looking to go bold with their first bet on bet365 might instead choose the $1,000 safety net bet. All initial bets are backed up in bonus bets, essentially giving you two chance to hit it big as you start off your new account.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Here is how to lock in the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 before tip-off.

Create Your Account: Start the registration and punch in bet365 bonus code WTOP365. You’ll need to provide the standard ID verification info—name, address, the usual. Deposit Funds: Drop at least $10 into your account using a secure payment method. Claim the Offer: Go to the “My Offers” section in the bet365 app and claim the promo before you bet. Place Your Wager: Place a bet of at least $5 on the NBA, CBB, NHL and more. Receive Bonus Bets: Win or lose, once that bet settles, you get $150 in bonus bets.

Best NBA Bet Boosts Tuesday Night via Bet365

Take advantage of all their is to offer on the bet365 platform, which includes daily bet boosts. These are available for all users, so once you have signed up and chosen your welcome offer, scroll through the options.

Here are some fun ones we want to highlight:

Star Power: Jalen Brunson, Kawhi Leonard & Luka Doncic 30+ Points Each (+975)

Jalen Brunson, Kawhi Leonard & Luka Doncic 30+ Points Each (+975) 25+ Express: Pascal Siakam, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker & LeBron James 25+ Points Each (+2787)

Pascal Siakam, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker & LeBron James 25+ Points Each (+2787) Big Man Boardroom: Karl-Anthony Towns, Mark Williams & Victor Wembanyama 13+ Rebounds Each (+2918)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.