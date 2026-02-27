Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Illinois-Michigan, CBB, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The NBA regular season is in full swing this Friday with a packed schedule, highlighted by the New York Knicks hitting the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks. For those of us looking to get a little skin in the game, there's no better time to jump in. You can use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in a solid welcome offer for tonight's action. By signing up here and wagering just $5 on any market, new users secure $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

Info for the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

We have a prime opportunity to use this welcome offer for a guaranteed bonus. Here is the breakdown of what you need to know:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Date Last Verified February 27, 2026 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for NBA and College Basketball

To trigger this promotion, you just need to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when you register. Once you’re funded, placing a wager of just $5 activates the bonus. The beauty of this deal is that it doesn’t matter if your initial bet on the Milwaukee Bucks or New York Knicks wins or loses—that $150 in bonus bets hits your account either way. It’s a nice safety net that guarantees a bankroll boost.

Experienced bettors know the value lies in the details, so keep these terms in mind. Your qualifying bets need to settle within 30 days and meet minimum odds of -500 or longer. That means a selection at -450 works perfectly, but a heavy favorite at -800 won’t cut it. Once those bonus bets land, you have seven days to use them before they expire.

Pro Tip: This bonus isn’t just for the NBA. We’re looking at a huge weekend of college basketball, starting with action on Friday and followed by multiple ranked matchups on Saturday. You can use this offer to get your bankroll ready for a full weekend of hoops.

NBA Odds for Friday Night

Friday’s board features five matchups, and looking at the spreads, injuries are playing a massive role in how we handicap these games. Here are the consensus lines and totals for tonight:

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons: Pistons -6.5 | O/U 227.5

Pistons -6.5 | O/U 227.5 Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics: Celtics -17.5 | O/U 208.5

Celtics -17.5 | O/U 208.5 New York Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks: Knicks -8.5 | O/U 219.5

Knicks -8.5 | O/U 219.5 Memphis Grizzlies @ Dallas Mavericks: Mavericks -4.5 | O/U 238.5

Mavericks -4.5 | O/U 238.5 Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder: Thunder -8.5 | O/U 233.5

One of the more interesting spots tonight is the Detroit Pistons favored by 6.5 points over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The line is heavily influenced by the availability report. Detroit is healthy, while Cleveland is banged up with six players on the injury report, including Donovan Mitchell (groin). The Pistons will look to exploit a Cavs defense that is currently allowing 115.1 points per game.

Over in the East, the Boston Celtics are massive 17.5-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets. With Boston ranking second in offensive rating (116.2) and the Nets sitting with a -8.4 net rating, the disparity is clear. In our headline game, the New York Knicks are laying 8.5 points on the road against the Bucks, largely because Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a calf injury.

Out West, we’re watching the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Denver Nuggets as 8.5-point favorites. The Thunder have been efficient, boasting a league-best 11.3 net rating, and they catch Denver at a good time—Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is out, and Jamal Murray is questionable. With a total of 233.5, the books are expecting plenty of scoring despite the missing stars.

How to Register with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Getting started with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is simple, and if you move fast, you’ll be ready for the NBA action on Friday night.

Register: Click here to create your account. You’ll just need standard info to verify your identity. Enter Code: This is the important part—enter bonus code WTOP365 during sign-up to claim your eligibility. Deposit: Head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using their secure banking options. Wager: Place a qualifying bet of $5 or more on any eligible market, like the Knicks vs. Bucks game or even the Michigan vs. Illinois college matchup. Enjoy the Action: Get an instant $150 bonus for a busy weekend in sports.

