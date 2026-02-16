bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Houston-Iowa State, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and secure a $150 guaranteed bonus. This is an opportunity for players to go all in on Houston-Iowa State or Duke-Syracuse. Place a $5 bet on any college basketball game to unlock this $150 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

The NBA is off due to the All-Star break and the NHL is off for the Winter Olympics. That means college basketball is ready to take center stage. New players who take advantage of this bet365 promo will have the chance to win big with a $150 bonus. We also recommend checking out the other in-app offers available for Monday’s college basketball slate.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for College Basketball

As the Syracuse Orange prepare to face the Blue Devils and the Cougars travel to Ames, new users can utilize the details below to lock in their welcome bonus. Whether tuning into ESPN to watch the ACC rivalry or the Big 12 showdown, this offer provides a straightforward path to securing bonus funds.

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150 for College Basketball Slate

The core of this promotion allows new users to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. To qualify, the initial wager must meet minimum odds of -500 or longer. For context, a standard spread bet at -110 for the Houston vs. Iowa State matchup qualifies, whereas a heavy moneyline favorite priced at -800 would not be eligible. Once the qualifying wager settles, the bonus funds are credited to the account and remain valid for seven days, providing ample opportunity to use them on future Big 12 or ACC action.

Beyond the standard sportsbook offer, users in specific states receive additional incentives. New registrants in Pennsylvania unlock 50 spins for the bet365 Casino, while those signing up in New Jersey receive 10 Golden Chips. Whether locking in a bet before the tip-off at Cameron Indoor Stadium or waiting for the Cyclones to host the Cougars, this welcome package ensures added value across the platform for eligible bettors.

College Basketball Odds at bet365

Two major conference clashes headline Monday night’s schedule, featuring a massive Top-5 showdown in the Big 12 and a classic ACC rivalry game in Durham. Below are the current consensus odds for these marquee matchups.

Syracuse @ #4 Duke (7:00 PM EST): Duke -19.5 | Total: 142.5 | Moneyline: Duke -5000

Duke -19.5 | Total: 142.5 | Moneyline: Duke -5000 #3 Houston @ #5 Iowa State (8:00 PM CST): Iowa State -2.5 | Total: 135 | Moneyline: Iowa State -140

Marquee Matchups

#3 Houston Cougars @ #5 Iowa State Cyclones The spotlight lands squarely on James H. Hilton Coliseum for a battle between two 21-2 titans. The oddsmakers have set a tight line with Iowa State as slight 2.5-point favorites at home. This game features the Big 12’s premier scorer, Houston’s AJ Dybantsa, who leads the conference, averaging 24.4 points per game. He faces a Cyclones defense anchored by Tamin Lipsey, the conference leader in steals with 2.3 per game. With the total set at a low 134.5, analysts expect a defensive grind in Ames.

Syracuse Orange @ #4 Duke Blue Devils Duke enters this contest as a heavy 19.5-point favorite at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are led by freshman sensation Cameron Boozer, who tops the ACC in both scoring (22.8 ppg) and rebounding (9.9 rpg). Syracuse faces a tall task but will rely on William Kyle III to protect the rim; Kyle leads the ACC with an average of 2.7 blocks per game. Duke’s overwhelming spread suggests oddsmakers expect the Blue Devils to handle business emphatically at home.

How to Activate bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

With two marquee conference battles on the schedule, including the high-profile Big 12 showdown at James H. Hilton Coliseum, it is an ideal time for new users to get in on the action.

New customers can unlock this promotion by using the bonus code WTOP365 during the sign-up process. To ensure successful activation in time for tip-off, follow the steps below: