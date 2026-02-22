Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Cavs-Thunder, NBA Sunday Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

NBA fans can enjoy a fantastic Sunday of NBA games by claiming the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This welcome offer allows all new users to choose between two fantastic sign-up offers.

Create a new account and make the choice between either a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet after signing up, enabling you to claim bonus bets for any NBA game tonight, including Cavs-Thunder, Warriors-Nuggets and Celtics-Lakers.







For the first option, a $5 bet on the the NBA today, or any other sport and market will instantly result in a $150 bonus as the outcome does not matter.

New users also have the option to claim a $1,000 first-bet safety net instead. Place your first bet on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back should that initial wager end up losing.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $150 NBA Bonus

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

To get in on this, you need to register using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and deposit at least $10. The strategy here is simple: place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any sports market. Whether you’re fading the injuries in Oklahoma City or backing Denver’s efficiency, once that bet settles, the bonus is yours.

One specific detail to keep in mind is that this offer varies slightly by location. While everyone gets the $150 in bonus bets, players in Pennsylvania also receive 50 spins for the online casino, and those in New Jersey score 10 Golden Chips.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Finding Value on the Board

We always preach looking for value, and this welcome offer is essentially giving you +3000 odds on your first $5 bet, guaranteed. Once you trigger the bet365 bonus code and place that $5 wager, the $150 in bonus bets will hit your account after settlement, win or lose.

You do need to be mindful of the odds requirement. Your qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or greater. In betting terms, a standard spread bet at -110 or a moneyline underdog at +150 is perfect. However, trying to back a massive -800 favorite just to be safe won’t trigger the bonus. Once the funds arrive, you have seven days to use them before they expire.

NBA Odds Tonight at bet365

Here are the current lines for two of the best games in a massive Sunday NBA slate:

Cleveland Cavaliers (-4) @ Oklahoma City Thunder | Total: 226.5 | 1:00 PM ET

| Total: 226.5 | 1:00 PM ET Denver Nuggets (-6.5) @ Golden State Warriors | Total: 229.5 | 3:30 PM ET

Situational Analysis & Key Matchups

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

The market has opened with Cleveland as a 4-point road favorite, and it is easy to see why. The Cavaliers are riding a seven-game winning streak and are a perfect 5-0 since acquiring James Harden. The market is clearly reacting to Cleveland’s “win-now” mode.

On the other side, the Thunder are dealing with a brutal injury report, missing MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. While rookie Jared McCain has provided a spark—dropping 21 points in their last outing—asking a shorthanded lineup to keep pace with a fully loaded Cavs offense is a tall order.

Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors

Later in the day, the Nuggets visit the Warriors as 6.5-point favorites. The betting angle here relies heavily on roster availability. Golden State is scrapping without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, though the team has rallied around a “grit” identity recently.

However, Denver’s offense, even with Jamal Murray listed as day-to-day, remains one of the most efficient in the league. If Murray plays, this line could widen, so there might be value in grabbing the Nuggets early if you expect him to suit up. The total is set at 229.5, suggesting oddsmakers expect points despite the Warriors’ defensive struggles without their stars.

In-App NBA Promotion

It’s also worth noting that existing customers should keep an eye out for the 30% NBA Same Game Parlay profit boost available for Sunday’s slate—a nice tool to increase your potential return on a well-correlated parlay.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Steps to Sign Up and Redeem Offer

If you are ready to fade the public or back a favorite, here is how to claim your offer before tip-off:

Create an Account: Use the link on this page to sign up and enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. You’ll need to provide standard info like your name and date of birth to verify your identity. Deposit Funds: Download the bet365 app and deposit at least $10 via your preferred banking method. Place a Qualifying Wager: Bet $5 or more on any market with odds of -500 or greater. This could be on the Cavs to cover or the total in the Nuggets game. Receive Bonus Bets: Once that bet settles, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, ready for you to use on the rest of the 2026 regular season.

Terms and conditions apply. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.