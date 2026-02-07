Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $100 Bonus for Any Super Bowl LX Bet

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New users can claim either a $100 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet for Super Bowl 60 by signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. No other operating sportsbooks allows users to choose their welcome offers, making this a unique opportunity to get started and choose your adventure on bet365. Redeem one of these offers, and then go all in on the Super Bowl between the Seahawks and Patriots.







To redeem the $100 bonus all you need to do is create a new account and place a $5 wager on the Super Bowl. The outcome of this wager does not matter, enabling you to receive this bonus guaranteed.

A $1,000 first-bet safety net can instead by chosen by those who would prefer to make an aggressive bet. If that first bet loses, you will receive bonus bets back up to the amount of your initial state, $1,000 max.

All eyes are on the Super Bowl, which is finally kicking off Sunday. The Seahawks have been among the best teams in the NFL all season, and are getting a ton of respect as 4.5-point favorites in the Super Bowl. It will not be easy going up against second-year QB Drake Maye and the Patriots, however.

Use this opportunity to sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, and start making Super Bowl 60 wagers from there.

Use Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Guaranteed Super Bowl Bonus

This is your opportunity to sign up and redeem bonus bets with your new bet365 account. No matter what offer you choose, you will be able to get your account started off on the right foot thanks to this welcome offer.

Take advantage of a guaranteed bonus by signing up and placing a $5 wager on bet365. This allows you to receive a $100 bonus no matter the outcome of that initial wager.

Those looking to go bold with their first bet on bet365 might instead choose the $1,000 safety net bet. All initial bets are backed up in bonus bets, essentially giving you two chance to hit it big as you start off your new account.

Redeeming the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Below, we detail the steps it takes to get started with bet365. Luckily, bet365 has made it a simple process. Choose a welcome offer by taking these easy steps to create an account:

Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Provide your email, date of birth, residential address and other info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to release a $100 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

The outcome of your $5 bet does not matter when selecting the $100 bonus, while a loss with the safety net will cause a bonus refund. Choose your offer, and start claiming bonus bets on bet365.

Super Bowl 60 Super Boost via Bet365

You are not the only one excited for the big game, as bet365 has loaded up on the different type of promotions you can lock-in for the Super Bowl. One of these promotions is a super boost on any same-game parlay you place for the game.

All you need to do is place a 3+ leg SGP, and bet365 will boost the payout by 50%. Here are some individual legs that we like for this game:

Seahawks -4.5

Kenneth Walker Anytime Touchdown

AJ Barner Anytime Touchdown

Sam Darnold over 230.5 Passing Yards

Sam Darnold to Throw an Interception

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.