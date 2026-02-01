Bayern powerbroker Uli Hoeneß ‘appalled’ by agent’s behavior as Dayot Upamecano contract talks go on

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich powerbroker Uli Hoeneß is disappointed France defender Dayot Upamecano has not yet committed to stay…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich powerbroker Uli Hoeneß is disappointed France defender Dayot Upamecano has not yet committed to stay at the club.

The 27-year-old Upamecano’s contract with Bayern is up at the end of the season and talks over an extension have been rumbling on while rivals like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing the player on a free transfer.

“I would be delighted if Dayot Upamecano decides to stay at FC Bayern,” Hoeneß told Kicker magazine on Sunday. “I know that he and his family feel very comfortable in Munich. I fear, however, that his advisors are going to do everything they can to lure him away.”

The 74-year-old Hoeneß, who’s Bayern’s honorary president after more than four decades at the club as a player and manager, suggested that Bayern was stretching to meet the player and agent’s financial demands, and that he was “appalled” by the agent’s position.

Bayern’s management wants to meet with the player in the coming days to discuss his future and compel him to decide, Kicker reported.

Upamecano arrived from Leipzig in 2021 when Bayern paid his release fee of around 43 million euros (then $52.2 million). He joined Leipzig from sister club Salzburg in 2017.

He has played 178 games for Bayern. He has made 35 appearances for France.

