Barnes and the Raptors host conference foe Detroit

Detroit Pistons (39-13, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (32-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -1.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference play Wednesday.

The Raptors are 24-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is the best team in the Eastern Conference with 19.5 fast break points led by RJ Barrett averaging 3.8.

The Pistons have gone 25-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.3 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

The Raptors make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (44.1%). The Pistons score 5.1 more points per game (117.3) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (112.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 23 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Ausar Thompson is shooting 51.0% and averaging 10.4 points for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 117.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 117.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb).

Pistons: Ronald Holland II: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

