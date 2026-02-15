Live Radio
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

The Associated Press

February 15, 2026, 7:07 PM

Sunday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,989 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,071 yards; Par 72

Purse: $20 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Collin Morikawa (700), $3,600,000 69b-68a-62a-67a—266 -22
Min Woo Lee (375), $1,760,000 67b-65a-70a-65a—267 -21
Sepp Straka (375), $1,760,000 66a-66b-67a-68a—267 -21
Tommy Fleetwood (313), $877,500 67b-68a-67a-66a—268 -20
Scottie Scheffler (313), $877,500 72a-66b-67a-63a—268 -20
Akshay Bhatia (250), $690,000 65a-64b-68a-72a—269 -19
Sam Burns (250), $690,000 63a-67b-72a-67a—269 -19
Jacob Bridgeman (148), $515,000 67a-65b-68a-70a—270 -18
Nicolas Echavarria (148), $515,000 69b-69a-65a-67a—270 -18
Ryo Hisatsune (148), $515,000 62a-67b-74a-67a—270 -18
Jake Knapp (148), $515,000 66b-67a-66a-71a—270 -18
Shane Lowry (148), $515,000 67a-69b-67a-67a—270 -18
Hideki Matsuyama (148), $515,000 67a-67b-67a-69a—270 -18
Patrick Cantlay (85), $342,750 66a-71b-69a-65a—271 -17
Matt Fitzpatrick (85), $342,750 66b-68a-70a-67a—271 -17
Tom Hoge (85), $342,750 65a-68b-70a-68a—271 -17
Rory McIlroy (85), $342,750 68b-67a-72a-64a—271 -17
Tony Finau (65), $292,000 64b-72a-70a-66a—272 -16
Rickie Fowler (52), $235,000 66a-64b-73a-70a—273 -15
Brian Harman (52), $235,000 68a-69b-67a-69a—273 -15
Russell Henley (52), $235,000 66a-69b-71a-67a—273 -15
Xander Schauffele (52), $235,000 69b-65a-69a-70a—273 -15
Alex Smalley (52), $235,000 68a-69b-69a-67a—273 -15
Jason Day (40), $162,000 70b-68a-68a-68a—274 -14
Harris English (40), $162,000 73b-63a-69a-69a—274 -14
Ryan Fox (40), $162,000 72b-64a-69a-69a—274 -14
Harry Hall (40), $162,000 68b-71a-67a-68a—274 -14
Nick Taylor (40), $162,000 65b-69a-71a-69a—274 -14
Keegan Bradley (31), $125,200 63b-71a-71a-70a—275 -13
Max McGreevy (31), $125,200 69a-68b-68a-70a—275 -13
Maverick McNealy (31), $125,200 67a-72b-63a-73a—275 -13
Alex Noren (31), $125,200 68b-70a-66a-71a—275 -13
Jordan Spieth (31), $125,200 66b-68a-69a-72a—275 -13
Mackenzie Hughes (25), $104,000 66b-71a-71a-68a—276 -12
Taylor Pendrith (25), $104,000 71b-69a-69a-67a—276 -12
Sami Valimaki (25), $104,000 67b-71a-69a-69a—276 -12
Ludvig Aberg (20), $78,375 75b-69a-66a-67a—277 -11
Bud Cauley (20), $78,375 68a-67b-72a-70a—277 -11
Chris Gotterup (20), $78,375 64a-71b-70a-72a—277 -11
Max Greyserman (20), $78,375 68a-68b-69a-72a—277 -11
Ben Griffin (20), $78,375 70a-68b-65a-74a—277 -11
Robert MacIntyre (20), $78,375 71b-68a-66a-72a—277 -11
J.T. Poston (20), $78,375 67a-71b-68a-71a—277 -11
Justin Rose (20), $78,375 69b-70a-68a-70a—277 -11
Ryan Gerard (16), $57,000 72b-68a-66a-72a—278 -10
Si Woo Kim (16), $57,000 67a-74b-72a-65a—278 -10
J.J. Spaun (16), $57,000 70a-73b-67a-68a—278 -10
Pierceson Coody (13), $49,250 69a-68b-70a-72a—279 -9
Billy Horschel (13), $49,250 69a-72b-69a-69a—279 -9
Kurt Kitayama (13), $49,250 72a-67b-70a-70a—279 -9
Andrew Novak (13), $49,250 65a-75b-71a-68a—279 -9
Chris Kirk (12), $45,000 69b-69a-70a-72a—280 -8
Keith Mitchell (12), $45,000 74b-67a-71a-68a—280 -8
Patrick Rodgers (12), $45,000 64b-70a-73a-73a—280 -8
Denny McCarthy (10), $42,000 68a-71b-72a-70a—281 -7
Sam Stevens (10), $42,000 69b-72a-68a-72a—281 -7
Cameron Young (10), $42,000 68b-70a-71a-72a—281 -7
Wyndham Clark (9), $39,750 69a-70b-71a-72a—282 -6
Viktor Hovland (9), $39,750 70a-69b-71a-72a—282 -6
Steven Fisk (8), $38,250 70b-70a-74a-69a—283 -5
Garrick Higgo (8), $38,250 71b-71a-71a-70a—283 -5
Aldrich Potgieter (8), $38,250 74a-70b-68a-71a—283 -5
Sahith Theegala (8), $38,250 71a-69b-72a-71a—283 -5
Lucas Glover (7), $36,500 73b-68a-74a-69a—284 -4
Emiliano Grillo (7), $36,500 69a-71b-70a-74a—284 -4
Marco Penge (7), $36,500 73b-68a-72a-71a—284 -4
Rico Hoey (6), $35,083 74b-66a-74a-71a—285 -3
Stephan Jaeger (6), $35,083 69a-74b-72a-70a—285 -3
Matthew McCarty (6), $35,083 75b-69a-73a-68a—285 -3
Corey Conners (6), $34,375 70a-75b-74a-67a—286 -2
Kevin Yu (6), $34,375 71a-70b-72a-73a—286 -2
Michael Kim (5), $34,000 68a-70b-71a-79a—288 E
Aaron Rai (5), $33,625 77b-70a-72a-70a—289 +1
Matti Schmid (5), $33,625 72a-74b-75a-68a—289 +1
Daniel Berger (4), $33,125 73b-74a-75a-68a—290 +2
Joe Highsmith (4), $33,125 74a-71b-73a-72a—290 +2
Adam Schenk (4), $32,750 72a-72b-79a-70a—293 +5
Brian Campbell (4), $32,250 78b-68a-71a-80a—297 +9
Michael Thorbjornsen (4), $32,250 68b-77a-73a-79a—297 +9
Jhonattan Vegas (4), $32,250 72b-76a-74a-75a—297 +9

