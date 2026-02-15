AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Sunday
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)
6,989 yards; Par 72
b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course
7,071 yards; Par 72
Purse: $20 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Collin Morikawa (700), $3,600,000
|69b-68a-62a-67a—266
|-22
|Min Woo Lee (375), $1,760,000
|67b-65a-70a-65a—267
|-21
|Sepp Straka (375), $1,760,000
|66a-66b-67a-68a—267
|-21
|Tommy Fleetwood (313), $877,500
|67b-68a-67a-66a—268
|-20
|Scottie Scheffler (313), $877,500
|72a-66b-67a-63a—268
|-20
|Akshay Bhatia (250), $690,000
|65a-64b-68a-72a—269
|-19
|Sam Burns (250), $690,000
|63a-67b-72a-67a—269
|-19
|Jacob Bridgeman (148), $515,000
|67a-65b-68a-70a—270
|-18
|Nicolas Echavarria (148), $515,000
|69b-69a-65a-67a—270
|-18
|Ryo Hisatsune (148), $515,000
|62a-67b-74a-67a—270
|-18
|Jake Knapp (148), $515,000
|66b-67a-66a-71a—270
|-18
|Shane Lowry (148), $515,000
|67a-69b-67a-67a—270
|-18
|Hideki Matsuyama (148), $515,000
|67a-67b-67a-69a—270
|-18
|Patrick Cantlay (85), $342,750
|66a-71b-69a-65a—271
|-17
|Matt Fitzpatrick (85), $342,750
|66b-68a-70a-67a—271
|-17
|Tom Hoge (85), $342,750
|65a-68b-70a-68a—271
|-17
|Rory McIlroy (85), $342,750
|68b-67a-72a-64a—271
|-17
|Tony Finau (65), $292,000
|64b-72a-70a-66a—272
|-16
|Rickie Fowler (52), $235,000
|66a-64b-73a-70a—273
|-15
|Brian Harman (52), $235,000
|68a-69b-67a-69a—273
|-15
|Russell Henley (52), $235,000
|66a-69b-71a-67a—273
|-15
|Xander Schauffele (52), $235,000
|69b-65a-69a-70a—273
|-15
|Alex Smalley (52), $235,000
|68a-69b-69a-67a—273
|-15
|Jason Day (40), $162,000
|70b-68a-68a-68a—274
|-14
|Harris English (40), $162,000
|73b-63a-69a-69a—274
|-14
|Ryan Fox (40), $162,000
|72b-64a-69a-69a—274
|-14
|Harry Hall (40), $162,000
|68b-71a-67a-68a—274
|-14
|Nick Taylor (40), $162,000
|65b-69a-71a-69a—274
|-14
|Keegan Bradley (31), $125,200
|63b-71a-71a-70a—275
|-13
|Max McGreevy (31), $125,200
|69a-68b-68a-70a—275
|-13
|Maverick McNealy (31), $125,200
|67a-72b-63a-73a—275
|-13
|Alex Noren (31), $125,200
|68b-70a-66a-71a—275
|-13
|Jordan Spieth (31), $125,200
|66b-68a-69a-72a—275
|-13
|Mackenzie Hughes (25), $104,000
|66b-71a-71a-68a—276
|-12
|Taylor Pendrith (25), $104,000
|71b-69a-69a-67a—276
|-12
|Sami Valimaki (25), $104,000
|67b-71a-69a-69a—276
|-12
|Ludvig Aberg (20), $78,375
|75b-69a-66a-67a—277
|-11
|Bud Cauley (20), $78,375
|68a-67b-72a-70a—277
|-11
|Chris Gotterup (20), $78,375
|64a-71b-70a-72a—277
|-11
|Max Greyserman (20), $78,375
|68a-68b-69a-72a—277
|-11
|Ben Griffin (20), $78,375
|70a-68b-65a-74a—277
|-11
|Robert MacIntyre (20), $78,375
|71b-68a-66a-72a—277
|-11
|J.T. Poston (20), $78,375
|67a-71b-68a-71a—277
|-11
|Justin Rose (20), $78,375
|69b-70a-68a-70a—277
|-11
|Ryan Gerard (16), $57,000
|72b-68a-66a-72a—278
|-10
|Si Woo Kim (16), $57,000
|67a-74b-72a-65a—278
|-10
|J.J. Spaun (16), $57,000
|70a-73b-67a-68a—278
|-10
|Pierceson Coody (13), $49,250
|69a-68b-70a-72a—279
|-9
|Billy Horschel (13), $49,250
|69a-72b-69a-69a—279
|-9
|Kurt Kitayama (13), $49,250
|72a-67b-70a-70a—279
|-9
|Andrew Novak (13), $49,250
|65a-75b-71a-68a—279
|-9
|Chris Kirk (12), $45,000
|69b-69a-70a-72a—280
|-8
|Keith Mitchell (12), $45,000
|74b-67a-71a-68a—280
|-8
|Patrick Rodgers (12), $45,000
|64b-70a-73a-73a—280
|-8
|Denny McCarthy (10), $42,000
|68a-71b-72a-70a—281
|-7
|Sam Stevens (10), $42,000
|69b-72a-68a-72a—281
|-7
|Cameron Young (10), $42,000
|68b-70a-71a-72a—281
|-7
|Wyndham Clark (9), $39,750
|69a-70b-71a-72a—282
|-6
|Viktor Hovland (9), $39,750
|70a-69b-71a-72a—282
|-6
|Steven Fisk (8), $38,250
|70b-70a-74a-69a—283
|-5
|Garrick Higgo (8), $38,250
|71b-71a-71a-70a—283
|-5
|Aldrich Potgieter (8), $38,250
|74a-70b-68a-71a—283
|-5
|Sahith Theegala (8), $38,250
|71a-69b-72a-71a—283
|-5
|Lucas Glover (7), $36,500
|73b-68a-74a-69a—284
|-4
|Emiliano Grillo (7), $36,500
|69a-71b-70a-74a—284
|-4
|Marco Penge (7), $36,500
|73b-68a-72a-71a—284
|-4
|Rico Hoey (6), $35,083
|74b-66a-74a-71a—285
|-3
|Stephan Jaeger (6), $35,083
|69a-74b-72a-70a—285
|-3
|Matthew McCarty (6), $35,083
|75b-69a-73a-68a—285
|-3
|Corey Conners (6), $34,375
|70a-75b-74a-67a—286
|-2
|Kevin Yu (6), $34,375
|71a-70b-72a-73a—286
|-2
|Michael Kim (5), $34,000
|68a-70b-71a-79a—288
|E
|Aaron Rai (5), $33,625
|77b-70a-72a-70a—289
|+1
|Matti Schmid (5), $33,625
|72a-74b-75a-68a—289
|+1
|Daniel Berger (4), $33,125
|73b-74a-75a-68a—290
|+2
|Joe Highsmith (4), $33,125
|74a-71b-73a-72a—290
|+2
|Adam Schenk (4), $32,750
|72a-72b-79a-70a—293
|+5
|Brian Campbell (4), $32,250
|78b-68a-71a-80a—297
|+9
|Michael Thorbjornsen (4), $32,250
|68b-77a-73a-79a—297
|+9
|Jhonattan Vegas (4), $32,250
|72b-76a-74a-75a—297
|+9
