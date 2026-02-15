AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Sunday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course) 6,989 yards; Par 72 b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course 7,071 yards;…

Sunday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,989 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,071 yards; Par 72

Purse: $20 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Collin Morikawa (700), $3,600,000 69b-68a-62a-67a—266 -22 Min Woo Lee (375), $1,760,000 67b-65a-70a-65a—267 -21 Sepp Straka (375), $1,760,000 66a-66b-67a-68a—267 -21 Tommy Fleetwood (313), $877,500 67b-68a-67a-66a—268 -20 Scottie Scheffler (313), $877,500 72a-66b-67a-63a—268 -20 Akshay Bhatia (250), $690,000 65a-64b-68a-72a—269 -19 Sam Burns (250), $690,000 63a-67b-72a-67a—269 -19 Jacob Bridgeman (148), $515,000 67a-65b-68a-70a—270 -18 Nicolas Echavarria (148), $515,000 69b-69a-65a-67a—270 -18 Ryo Hisatsune (148), $515,000 62a-67b-74a-67a—270 -18 Jake Knapp (148), $515,000 66b-67a-66a-71a—270 -18 Shane Lowry (148), $515,000 67a-69b-67a-67a—270 -18 Hideki Matsuyama (148), $515,000 67a-67b-67a-69a—270 -18 Patrick Cantlay (85), $342,750 66a-71b-69a-65a—271 -17 Matt Fitzpatrick (85), $342,750 66b-68a-70a-67a—271 -17 Tom Hoge (85), $342,750 65a-68b-70a-68a—271 -17 Rory McIlroy (85), $342,750 68b-67a-72a-64a—271 -17 Tony Finau (65), $292,000 64b-72a-70a-66a—272 -16 Rickie Fowler (52), $235,000 66a-64b-73a-70a—273 -15 Brian Harman (52), $235,000 68a-69b-67a-69a—273 -15 Russell Henley (52), $235,000 66a-69b-71a-67a—273 -15 Xander Schauffele (52), $235,000 69b-65a-69a-70a—273 -15 Alex Smalley (52), $235,000 68a-69b-69a-67a—273 -15 Jason Day (40), $162,000 70b-68a-68a-68a—274 -14 Harris English (40), $162,000 73b-63a-69a-69a—274 -14 Ryan Fox (40), $162,000 72b-64a-69a-69a—274 -14 Harry Hall (40), $162,000 68b-71a-67a-68a—274 -14 Nick Taylor (40), $162,000 65b-69a-71a-69a—274 -14 Keegan Bradley (31), $125,200 63b-71a-71a-70a—275 -13 Max McGreevy (31), $125,200 69a-68b-68a-70a—275 -13 Maverick McNealy (31), $125,200 67a-72b-63a-73a—275 -13 Alex Noren (31), $125,200 68b-70a-66a-71a—275 -13 Jordan Spieth (31), $125,200 66b-68a-69a-72a—275 -13 Mackenzie Hughes (25), $104,000 66b-71a-71a-68a—276 -12 Taylor Pendrith (25), $104,000 71b-69a-69a-67a—276 -12 Sami Valimaki (25), $104,000 67b-71a-69a-69a—276 -12 Ludvig Aberg (20), $78,375 75b-69a-66a-67a—277 -11 Bud Cauley (20), $78,375 68a-67b-72a-70a—277 -11 Chris Gotterup (20), $78,375 64a-71b-70a-72a—277 -11 Max Greyserman (20), $78,375 68a-68b-69a-72a—277 -11 Ben Griffin (20), $78,375 70a-68b-65a-74a—277 -11 Robert MacIntyre (20), $78,375 71b-68a-66a-72a—277 -11 J.T. Poston (20), $78,375 67a-71b-68a-71a—277 -11 Justin Rose (20), $78,375 69b-70a-68a-70a—277 -11 Ryan Gerard (16), $57,000 72b-68a-66a-72a—278 -10 Si Woo Kim (16), $57,000 67a-74b-72a-65a—278 -10 J.J. Spaun (16), $57,000 70a-73b-67a-68a—278 -10 Pierceson Coody (13), $49,250 69a-68b-70a-72a—279 -9 Billy Horschel (13), $49,250 69a-72b-69a-69a—279 -9 Kurt Kitayama (13), $49,250 72a-67b-70a-70a—279 -9 Andrew Novak (13), $49,250 65a-75b-71a-68a—279 -9 Chris Kirk (12), $45,000 69b-69a-70a-72a—280 -8 Keith Mitchell (12), $45,000 74b-67a-71a-68a—280 -8 Patrick Rodgers (12), $45,000 64b-70a-73a-73a—280 -8 Denny McCarthy (10), $42,000 68a-71b-72a-70a—281 -7 Sam Stevens (10), $42,000 69b-72a-68a-72a—281 -7 Cameron Young (10), $42,000 68b-70a-71a-72a—281 -7 Wyndham Clark (9), $39,750 69a-70b-71a-72a—282 -6 Viktor Hovland (9), $39,750 70a-69b-71a-72a—282 -6 Steven Fisk (8), $38,250 70b-70a-74a-69a—283 -5 Garrick Higgo (8), $38,250 71b-71a-71a-70a—283 -5 Aldrich Potgieter (8), $38,250 74a-70b-68a-71a—283 -5 Sahith Theegala (8), $38,250 71a-69b-72a-71a—283 -5 Lucas Glover (7), $36,500 73b-68a-74a-69a—284 -4 Emiliano Grillo (7), $36,500 69a-71b-70a-74a—284 -4 Marco Penge (7), $36,500 73b-68a-72a-71a—284 -4 Rico Hoey (6), $35,083 74b-66a-74a-71a—285 -3 Stephan Jaeger (6), $35,083 69a-74b-72a-70a—285 -3 Matthew McCarty (6), $35,083 75b-69a-73a-68a—285 -3 Corey Conners (6), $34,375 70a-75b-74a-67a—286 -2 Kevin Yu (6), $34,375 71a-70b-72a-73a—286 -2 Michael Kim (5), $34,000 68a-70b-71a-79a—288 E Aaron Rai (5), $33,625 77b-70a-72a-70a—289 +1 Matti Schmid (5), $33,625 72a-74b-75a-68a—289 +1 Daniel Berger (4), $33,125 73b-74a-75a-68a—290 +2 Joe Highsmith (4), $33,125 74a-71b-73a-72a—290 +2 Adam Schenk (4), $32,750 72a-72b-79a-70a—293 +5 Brian Campbell (4), $32,250 78b-68a-71a-80a—297 +9 Michael Thorbjornsen (4), $32,250 68b-77a-73a-79a—297 +9 Jhonattan Vegas (4), $32,250 72b-76a-74a-75a—297 +9

