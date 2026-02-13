AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Friday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course) 6,989 yards; Par 72 b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course 7,071 yards;…

Friday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,989 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,071 yards; Par 72

Purse: $20 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Akshay Bhatia 65a-64b—129 -15 Ryo Hisatsune 62a-67b—129 -15 Sam Burns 63a-67b—130 -14 Rickie Fowler 66a-64b—130 -14 Jacob Bridgeman 67a-65b—132 -12 Min Woo Lee 67b-65a—132 -12 Sepp Straka 66a-66b—132 -12 Tom Hoge 65a-68b—133 -11 Jake Knapp 66b-67a—133 -11 Keegan Bradley 63b-71a—134 -10 Matt Fitzpatrick 66b-68a—134 -10 Hideki Matsuyama 67a-67b—134 -10 Patrick Rodgers 64b-70a—134 -10 Xander Schauffele 69b-65a—134 -10 Jordan Spieth 66b-68a—134 -10 Nick Taylor 65b-69a—134 -10 Bud Cauley 68a-67b—135 -9 Tommy Fleetwood 67b-68a—135 -9 Chris Gotterup 64a-71b—135 -9 Russell Henley 66a-69b—135 -9 Rory McIlroy 68b-67a—135 -9 Harris English 73b-63a—136 -8 Tony Finau 64b-72a—136 -8 Ryan Fox 72b-64a—136 -8 Max Greyserman 68a-68b—136 -8 Shane Lowry 67a-69b—136 -8 Patrick Cantlay 66a-71b—137 -7 Pierceson Coody 69a-68b—137 -7 Brian Harman 68a-69b—137 -7 Mackenzie Hughes 66b-71a—137 -7 Max McGreevy 69a-68b—137 -7 Collin Morikawa 69b-68a—137 -7 Alex Smalley 68a-69b—137 -7 Jason Day 70b-68a—138 -6 Nicolas Echavarria 69b-69a—138 -6 Ben Griffin 70a-68b—138 -6 Michael Kim 68a-70b—138 -6 Chris Kirk 69b-69a—138 -6 Alex Noren 68b-70a—138 -6 J.T. Poston 67a-71b—138 -6 Scottie Scheffler 72a-66b—138 -6 Sami Valimaki 67b-71a—138 -6 Cameron Young 68b-70a—138 -6 Wyndham Clark 69a-70b—139 -5 Harry Hall 68b-71a—139 -5 Viktor Hovland 70a-69b—139 -5 Kurt Kitayama 72a-67b—139 -5 Robert MacIntyre 71b-68a—139 -5 Denny McCarthy 68a-71b—139 -5 Maverick McNealy 67a-72b—139 -5 Justin Rose 69b-70a—139 -5 Steven Fisk 70b-70a—140 -4 Ryan Gerard 72b-68a—140 -4 Emiliano Grillo 69a-71b—140 -4 Rico Hoey 74b-66a—140 -4 Andrew Novak 65a-75b—140 -4 Taylor Pendrith 71b-69a—140 -4 Sahith Theegala 71a-69b—140 -4 Lucas Glover 73b-68a—141 -3 Billy Horschel 69a-72b—141 -3 Si Woo Kim 67a-74b—141 -3 Keith Mitchell 74b-67a—141 -3 Marco Penge 73b-68a—141 -3 Sam Stevens 69b-72a—141 -3 Kevin Yu 71a-70b—141 -3 Garrick Higgo 71b-71a—142 -2 Stephan Jaeger 69a-74b—143 -1 J.J. Spaun 70a-73b—143 -1 Ludvig Aberg 75b-69a—144 E Matthew McCarty 75b-69a—144 E Aldrich Potgieter 74a-70b—144 E Adam Schenk 72a-72b—144 E Corey Conners 70a-75b—145 +1 Joe Highsmith 74a-71b—145 +1 Michael Thorbjornsen 68b-77a—145 +1 Brian Campbell 78b-68a—146 +2 Matti Schmid 72a-74b—146 +2 Daniel Berger 73b-74a—147 +3 Aaron Rai 77b-70a—147 +3 Jhonattan Vegas 72b-76a—148 +4

