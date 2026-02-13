Live Radio
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

The Associated Press

February 13, 2026, 7:07 PM

Friday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,989 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,071 yards; Par 72

Purse: $20 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Akshay Bhatia 65a-64b—129 -15
Ryo Hisatsune 62a-67b—129 -15
Sam Burns 63a-67b—130 -14
Rickie Fowler 66a-64b—130 -14
Jacob Bridgeman 67a-65b—132 -12
Min Woo Lee 67b-65a—132 -12
Sepp Straka 66a-66b—132 -12
Tom Hoge 65a-68b—133 -11
Jake Knapp 66b-67a—133 -11
Keegan Bradley 63b-71a—134 -10
Matt Fitzpatrick 66b-68a—134 -10
Hideki Matsuyama 67a-67b—134 -10
Patrick Rodgers 64b-70a—134 -10
Xander Schauffele 69b-65a—134 -10
Jordan Spieth 66b-68a—134 -10
Nick Taylor 65b-69a—134 -10
Bud Cauley 68a-67b—135 -9
Tommy Fleetwood 67b-68a—135 -9
Chris Gotterup 64a-71b—135 -9
Russell Henley 66a-69b—135 -9
Rory McIlroy 68b-67a—135 -9
Harris English 73b-63a—136 -8
Tony Finau 64b-72a—136 -8
Ryan Fox 72b-64a—136 -8
Max Greyserman 68a-68b—136 -8
Shane Lowry 67a-69b—136 -8
Patrick Cantlay 66a-71b—137 -7
Pierceson Coody 69a-68b—137 -7
Brian Harman 68a-69b—137 -7
Mackenzie Hughes 66b-71a—137 -7
Max McGreevy 69a-68b—137 -7
Collin Morikawa 69b-68a—137 -7
Alex Smalley 68a-69b—137 -7
Jason Day 70b-68a—138 -6
Nicolas Echavarria 69b-69a—138 -6
Ben Griffin 70a-68b—138 -6
Michael Kim 68a-70b—138 -6
Chris Kirk 69b-69a—138 -6
Alex Noren 68b-70a—138 -6
J.T. Poston 67a-71b—138 -6
Scottie Scheffler 72a-66b—138 -6
Sami Valimaki 67b-71a—138 -6
Cameron Young 68b-70a—138 -6
Wyndham Clark 69a-70b—139 -5
Harry Hall 68b-71a—139 -5
Viktor Hovland 70a-69b—139 -5
Kurt Kitayama 72a-67b—139 -5
Robert MacIntyre 71b-68a—139 -5
Denny McCarthy 68a-71b—139 -5
Maverick McNealy 67a-72b—139 -5
Justin Rose 69b-70a—139 -5
Steven Fisk 70b-70a—140 -4
Ryan Gerard 72b-68a—140 -4
Emiliano Grillo 69a-71b—140 -4
Rico Hoey 74b-66a—140 -4
Andrew Novak 65a-75b—140 -4
Taylor Pendrith 71b-69a—140 -4
Sahith Theegala 71a-69b—140 -4
Lucas Glover 73b-68a—141 -3
Billy Horschel 69a-72b—141 -3
Si Woo Kim 67a-74b—141 -3
Keith Mitchell 74b-67a—141 -3
Marco Penge 73b-68a—141 -3
Sam Stevens 69b-72a—141 -3
Kevin Yu 71a-70b—141 -3
Garrick Higgo 71b-71a—142 -2
Stephan Jaeger 69a-74b—143 -1
J.J. Spaun 70a-73b—143 -1
Ludvig Aberg 75b-69a—144 E
Matthew McCarty 75b-69a—144 E
Aldrich Potgieter 74a-70b—144 E
Adam Schenk 72a-72b—144 E
Corey Conners 70a-75b—145 +1
Joe Highsmith 74a-71b—145 +1
Michael Thorbjornsen 68b-77a—145 +1
Brian Campbell 78b-68a—146 +2
Matti Schmid 72a-74b—146 +2
Daniel Berger 73b-74a—147 +3
Aaron Rai 77b-70a—147 +3
Jhonattan Vegas 72b-76a—148 +4

