AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Friday
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)
6,989 yards; Par 72
b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course
7,071 yards; Par 72
Purse: $20 million
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Akshay Bhatia
|65a-64b—129
|-15
|Ryo Hisatsune
|62a-67b—129
|-15
|Sam Burns
|63a-67b—130
|-14
|Rickie Fowler
|66a-64b—130
|-14
|Jacob Bridgeman
|67a-65b—132
|-12
|Min Woo Lee
|67b-65a—132
|-12
|Sepp Straka
|66a-66b—132
|-12
|Tom Hoge
|65a-68b—133
|-11
|Jake Knapp
|66b-67a—133
|-11
|Keegan Bradley
|63b-71a—134
|-10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|66b-68a—134
|-10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|67a-67b—134
|-10
|Patrick Rodgers
|64b-70a—134
|-10
|Xander Schauffele
|69b-65a—134
|-10
|Jordan Spieth
|66b-68a—134
|-10
|Nick Taylor
|65b-69a—134
|-10
|Bud Cauley
|68a-67b—135
|-9
|Tommy Fleetwood
|67b-68a—135
|-9
|Chris Gotterup
|64a-71b—135
|-9
|Russell Henley
|66a-69b—135
|-9
|Rory McIlroy
|68b-67a—135
|-9
|Harris English
|73b-63a—136
|-8
|Tony Finau
|64b-72a—136
|-8
|Ryan Fox
|72b-64a—136
|-8
|Max Greyserman
|68a-68b—136
|-8
|Shane Lowry
|67a-69b—136
|-8
|Patrick Cantlay
|66a-71b—137
|-7
|Pierceson Coody
|69a-68b—137
|-7
|Brian Harman
|68a-69b—137
|-7
|Mackenzie Hughes
|66b-71a—137
|-7
|Max McGreevy
|69a-68b—137
|-7
|Collin Morikawa
|69b-68a—137
|-7
|Alex Smalley
|68a-69b—137
|-7
|Jason Day
|70b-68a—138
|-6
|Nicolas Echavarria
|69b-69a—138
|-6
|Ben Griffin
|70a-68b—138
|-6
|Michael Kim
|68a-70b—138
|-6
|Chris Kirk
|69b-69a—138
|-6
|Alex Noren
|68b-70a—138
|-6
|J.T. Poston
|67a-71b—138
|-6
|Scottie Scheffler
|72a-66b—138
|-6
|Sami Valimaki
|67b-71a—138
|-6
|Cameron Young
|68b-70a—138
|-6
|Wyndham Clark
|69a-70b—139
|-5
|Harry Hall
|68b-71a—139
|-5
|Viktor Hovland
|70a-69b—139
|-5
|Kurt Kitayama
|72a-67b—139
|-5
|Robert MacIntyre
|71b-68a—139
|-5
|Denny McCarthy
|68a-71b—139
|-5
|Maverick McNealy
|67a-72b—139
|-5
|Justin Rose
|69b-70a—139
|-5
|Steven Fisk
|70b-70a—140
|-4
|Ryan Gerard
|72b-68a—140
|-4
|Emiliano Grillo
|69a-71b—140
|-4
|Rico Hoey
|74b-66a—140
|-4
|Andrew Novak
|65a-75b—140
|-4
|Taylor Pendrith
|71b-69a—140
|-4
|Sahith Theegala
|71a-69b—140
|-4
|Lucas Glover
|73b-68a—141
|-3
|Billy Horschel
|69a-72b—141
|-3
|Si Woo Kim
|67a-74b—141
|-3
|Keith Mitchell
|74b-67a—141
|-3
|Marco Penge
|73b-68a—141
|-3
|Sam Stevens
|69b-72a—141
|-3
|Kevin Yu
|71a-70b—141
|-3
|Garrick Higgo
|71b-71a—142
|-2
|Stephan Jaeger
|69a-74b—143
|-1
|J.J. Spaun
|70a-73b—143
|-1
|Ludvig Aberg
|75b-69a—144
|E
|Matthew McCarty
|75b-69a—144
|E
|Aldrich Potgieter
|74a-70b—144
|E
|Adam Schenk
|72a-72b—144
|E
|Corey Conners
|70a-75b—145
|+1
|Joe Highsmith
|74a-71b—145
|+1
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|68b-77a—145
|+1
|Brian Campbell
|78b-68a—146
|+2
|Matti Schmid
|72a-74b—146
|+2
|Daniel Berger
|73b-74a—147
|+3
|Aaron Rai
|77b-70a—147
|+3
|Jhonattan Vegas
|72b-76a—148
|+4
