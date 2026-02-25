Atalanta coach celebrates ‘unforgettable night’ after late drama seals Champions League comeback

Two red cards, a VAR overturn and a decisive converted penalty with the last kick of the game. All of…

Two red cards, a VAR overturn and a decisive converted penalty with the last kick of the game.

All of that happened in the final seconds of a Champions League thriller between Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday— and it ultimately ensured there will still be Italian representation in Europe’s top club competition.

Atalanta advanced to the round of 16 by capping an unlikely turnaround when Lazar Samardzic curled a penalty into the top corner in the eighth minute of stoppage time to clinch a 4-1 win on the night and a 4-3 victory on aggregate.

Dortmund, the runner-up in 2024, had arrived with a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

“Everyone had written us off,” said Davide Zappacosta, one of Atalanta’s scorers, “but … we always believe and we never give up.”

Still, Atalanta needed a helping hand.

Extra time was looming when a mistake by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel allowed Atalanta to launch one last attack, after the allotted three minutes of stoppage time had been played.

A cross into the area was about to reach Nikola Krstovic for a simple header into an empty net when Dortmund defender Remy Bensabaini flicked out his boot and caught the Atalanta substitute on the top of his head, drawing blood.

A corner was initially given but after a VAR check, a penalty was awarded, unused Dortmund substitute Nico Schlotterbeck was shown a red card on the bench for complaining, Bensabaini was shown a second yellow card for his foul, and Samardzic dispatched his spot kick, sparking joyous scenes inside the stadium in Bergamo. The referee blew for full time before Dortmund could restart the match.

“It’s an unforgettable night,” Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino said, “a dream come true.”

Italy’s record of having at least one team in the round of 16 since that stage was reintroduced to the Champions League in 2003-04 was under threat after Serie A champion Napoli didn’t even make the playoffs after finishing in 30th place in the 36-team league phase and Inter Milan was eliminated by tiny Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt in the playoffs on Tuesday.

That left Atalanta and Juventus, which trailed Galatasaray 5-2 after the first leg.

Atalanta is back in the last 16 for the first time since the 2020-21 season and will play either Arsenal or Bayern Munich. The draw is on Friday.

Dortmund gives up first-leg lead

Atalanta got the fast start it needed after losing the first leg, with Gianluca Scamacca netting in the fifth minute and Zappacosta also scoring before halftime. Mario Pašalić then headed in the third in the 57th minute to put the hosts ahead on aggregate.

Karim Adeyemi came off the bench for Dortmund to make it 3-3 on aggregate but there was time for late drama.

According to UEFA, it marked the first time Dortmund has failed to convert on a two-goal, first-leg lead in a two-legged European matchup. The team had done so successfully 10 times before.

