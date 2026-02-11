Angel Reese re-signs with Rose BC for remainder of Unrivaled season

MIAMI (AP) — Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese is returning to Unrivaled for the remainder of the 3-on-3 women’s…

MIAMI (AP) — Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese is returning to Unrivaled for the remainder of the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league’s season.

Reese, who was named Unrivaled’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, is re-signing with the Rose BC squad that won Unrivaled’s first championship, the league announced Wednesday. Her first game will be Rose’s matchup against Hive BC on Feb 20.

Reese led Unrivaled with 12.2 rebounds per game last season and led Rose in blocked shots. She was sidelined for the semifinals and final because of a hand injury.

“Good morning to my Rosebuds & my Rosebuds ONLY!” Reese posted on X on Wednesday.

Rose had a roster opening after trading Azurá Stevens to Hive — part of a four-team trade on Monday, when Breeze BC’s Aari McDonald was ruled out for the remainder of the season because of a right leg injury.

