Alumni group accuses Football Australia of attempting to silence former women’s players

SYDNEY (AP) — An alumni group representing former Australian women’s soccer players says Football Australia is trying to silence former Matildas players by instituting a membership program that limits criticism of the sport’s governing body.

With the Women’s Asian Cup hosted by Australia set to start this weekend, Football Australia is facing questions over the introduction of a platform called “Matildas FC” which provides former players with complimentary tickets.

The former players had previously received free tickets for internationals with no need to sign up to any platform.

Matildas Alumni, which represents former national team players, has raised concerns with the rules they must agree to in order to become members of Matildas FC and access complimentary tickets.

“The imposed code of conduct attached to the platform functions as a silencing mechanism, restricting Alumni from expressing views that may be critical of FA,” a Matildas Alumni spokesperson said in a statement.

“Alumni are left cornered: refuse to join and lose access to benefits, or join and surrender freedom of expression. Either path diminishes agency and dignity.”

Matildas FC’s code of conduct says members must “refrain from making public comments and/or statements that bring or may bring Football Australia” into disrepute.

The code of conduct adds that failure to comply “may result in forfeiture of benefits or revocation of membership.”

In a statement to Australian Associated Press, Football Australia said its code of conduct “sets out basic expectations” for members.

“The code of conduct operates in the same way as the terms and conditions of any membership program,” a Football Australia spokesperson said. “It sets out the basic expectations that accompany the benefits of Matildas FC and Socceroos FC membership.”

Australia led by captain Sam Kerr meets the Philippines in Perth, Western Australia, on Sunday in the opening match of the 12-team Women’s Asian Cup.

